कोरोना के बेकाबू हुए संक्रमण:अब 2 माह के लिए धारा 144 लागू शादी में 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान नहीं

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इधर, बिगड़े हालात काबू करने की कोशिश

कोरोना के बेकाबू हुए संक्रमण से शहरवासियों का जीवन बचाने व स्वास्थ्य रक्षा के लिए जोधपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट क्षेत्राधिकार में शनिवार शाम 6 बजे से धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी गई है। इस आदेश के बाद अब शहर में किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थान पर 5 से ज्यादा लोगों के एकत्रित होने पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी रहेगी।

हालांकि, सरकारी व गैर सरकारी संस्थानों, औद्योगिक व वाणिज्यिक प्रतिष्ठानों को इस दायरे से शर्तों के साथ प्रतिबंध से मुक्त रखा गया है। इसके साथ ही शादी-समारोह को लेकर भी तय गाइडलाइन की पालना अनिवार्य होगी। डीसीपी (मुख्यालय-यातायात) व कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट राजेशकुमार मीना की ओर से जारी आदेश के अनुसार 21 नवंबर से 20 जनवरी 2021 की शाम 6 बजे तक निषेधाज्ञा लागू रहेगी। सार्वजनिक स्थल पर हर व्यक्ति को मास्क पहनना और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना जरूरी है।

  • अंतिम संस्कार में 20 से अधिक लोग नहीं जा सकेंगे
  • सरकारी-गैर सरकारी संस्थानों, औद्योगिक व वाणिज्यिक प्रतिबंध से मुक्त

विवाह समारोह: सूचना एसडीएम को देनी होगी

  • मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।
  • वैवाहिक समारोह के आयोजनकर्ता को उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट को सूचना देनी होगी।
  • फेस मास्क अनिवार्य होगा। ‘नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’ की सख्ती से पालना की जाएगी।
  • स्क्रीनिंग एवं स्वच्छता, प्रवेश एवं निकासी के दौरान थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंडवॉश एवं सेनेटाइजर की पुख्ता बंदोबस्त किए जाएंगे।

धार्मिक स्थल पुरानी गाइडलाइन की पालना होगी
मंदिर, मस्जिद, चर्च, गुरुद्वारा इत्यादि धार्मिक स्थलों के संबंध में सरकार द्वारा गत 27 अगस्त को जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना होगी।, सीमित संख्या में ही लोगों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

अंतिम संस्कार में 20 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति की अनुमति नहीं

आमजन, व्यापारी व अन्य

  • कोई भी व्यक्ति कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित अफवाह नहीं फैलाएगा तथा इंटरनेट पर सोशल मीडिया के किसी भी प्लेटफार्म के माध्यम से दुष्प्रचार नहीं करेगा।
  • सभी तरह की सामूहिक गतिविधियों यथा रैली, जुलूस, सभा या सार्वजनिक समारोह इत्यादि के आयोजन पूर्णतः प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • स्वीमिंग पूल, सिनेमा हॉल/थियेटर्स/मल्टीप्लेक्स, मनोरंजन पार्क इत्यादि स्थान बंद रहेंगे। यह राज्य सरकार के आगामी आदेश से ही खोले जा सकेंगे।
  • किसी भी तरह के सामाजिक/राजनैतिक / खेल / मनोरंजन / अकादमिक / सांस्कृतिक / धार्मिक कार्यक्रम तथा अन्य बड़े सामूहिक आयोजन अनुमत नहीं होंगे। इनमें से जो भी राज्य सरकार के आगामी आदेश के अनुसार ही अनुमत किए जा सकेंगे।
  • सभी सार्वजनिक व कार्यस्थलों एवं परिवहन के दौरान फेस मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। “नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’ की सख्ती से पालना सुनिश्चित कराई जाएगी।
  • सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति 6 फीट यानि 2 गज की दूरी बनाए रखेगा। किसी भी सार्वजनिक या कार्यस्थलों पर थूकना, तंबाकू का सेवन निषिद्ध रहेगा।

ये रहेंगे आदेश में प्रतिबंध से मुक्त

डीसीपी मीना के अनुसार प्रतिबंध आदेश से निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया, एयरपोर्ट, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, चिकित्सा संस्थान, बैंक, पोस्ट ऑफिस, राजकीय एवं सार्वजनिक कार्यालय, गैर सरकारी कार्यालय, औद्योगिक एवं वाणिज्यिक प्रतिष्ठान, स्कूल-कॉलेज में परीक्षा के लिए प्रयुक्त होने वाले स्थानों को अपवादस्वरूप मुक्त रखा गया है।

