पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुर्माना:अब फैक्ट्री के खुले में कचरा फेंकने या इकट्ठा करने पर दुगुनी यानी 5 हजार रूपए लगेगी पेनल्टी

जोधपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रीको जुर्माना राशि के साथ 18% जीएसटी भी वसूलेगा

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में अब किसी भी फैक्ट्री के कचरा खुले में फेंकने या इकट्‌ठा करने पर रीको 2500 रुपए की जगह 5000 रुपए की पेनल्टी वसूलेगा। साथ ही पेनल्टी राशि पर 18 प्रतिशत जीएसटी की लगाई जाएगी। रीको इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे हैं। कोई फैक्ट्री खुले में कचरा इकट्ठा करती है तो कोई खाली स्थान पर गुपचुप फेंक रही है। जबकि प्रावधान तय स्थान पर डंपिंग करने का है, ताकि प्रदूषण ना फैले।

हाल में आईडीसी की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि रीको डिस्पोजल लैंड रूल्स 1979 के 28 ए में परिवर्तन किया गया है। इसमें स्पष्ट है कि औद्योगिक इकाई वाले क्षेत्रों में सफाई का जिम्मा संबंधित इकाई का होगा। कचरा फैलाने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
पहले नोटिस, फिर फोटोग्राफी
जिस इंडस्ट्री के बाहर कचरा मिलेगा, रीको उसे 15 दिन में कचरा हटाने का नोटिस देगा। कचरा नहीं हटता है तो फोटोग्राफी की जाएगी। साथ ही जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

रॉ मटीरियल का कचरा
औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में अधिकांश रॉ मटीरियल या वेस्ट का कचरा होता है। जो सामग्री काम नहीं आती है, उसे फेंक दिया जाता है। इसमें रबड़, स्लरी, ऐश, कपड़ा, केमिकल आदि प्रमुख है।
जुर्माना नहीं दिया तो लगाएंगे ब्याज

  • औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में अगर कचरा नहीं हटाया तो उसकी राशि संबंधित इकाई से ली जाएगी। भुगतान नहीं करने पर खर्च को इंडस्ट्री के साथ जोड़कर वसूला जाएगा। 12 प्रतिशत की दर से ब्याज भी लिया जाएगा। - संजय झा, वरिष्ठ क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें