पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • On The 1 1 Draw Of The City, The Results Of The Congress BJP Strategy Have Been Ruled Out, There Cannot Be Any Future Bets On It, Congress Got 52 Thousand Votes Less Than Vis And BJP Got 40 Thousand Votes Less.

भास्कर विश्लेषण:शहर 1-1 की बराबरी पर, कांग्रेस-भाजपा की रणनीति को परिणामों ने नकारा इस पर भविष्य का कोई दांव नहीं खेल सकते, कांग्रेस को विस से 52 हजार व भाजपा को 40 हजार वोट कम मिले

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उत्तर: कांग्रेस का परिसीमन फार्मूला सफल, भाजपा का मुस्लिम दांव फेल, 19 में से 1 जीता दक्षिण: भाजपा के सूरसागर गढ़ ने बोर्ड बनवाया, कांग्रेस को टिकटों की जिद ने हराया

नगर निगम चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने भाजपा और कांग्रेस का एक-एक बोर्ड बनवा कर दोनों को संतुष्ट ताे कर दिया, लेकिन ज्यादा खुश नहीं किया। सरकार ने उत्तर में महापौर की कुर्सी कांग्रेस की झोली में डालने के लिए जिस तरह वार्डाें का परिसीमन किया था, वह कामयाब हो गया और 53 सीटों पर एकतरफा जीत दर्ज कर ली।

भाजपा को चुनाव से पहले भी उत्तर में कोई उम्मीद नहीं थी, पूरा फोकस दक्षिण पर था। हालांकि यहां से 15 मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी उतार कर कांग्रेस के वोट बैंक में सेंध लगाने की कोशिश की थी, उसमें नाकाम रही। सभी हार गए। दक्षिण में सूरसागर विधानसभा भाजपा का परंपरागत गढ़ रहा है।

सूर्यकांता व्यास यहां से लगातार विधायक बन रही हैं। इसी गढ़ ने दक्षिण में भाजपा का बाेर्ड बनवाया। कांग्रेस के हारे हुए विधानसभा प्रत्याशी प्रो. अयूब खान व लंबे समय तक शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रहे सईद अंसारी इसी क्षेत्र में रहते हैं, दोनों की मनमाने टिकट देने की जिद भी कांग्रेस के लिए हार का बड़ा कारण बन गई।

दोनों को विधानसभा से कम वोट पड़े
इस चुनाव से भविष्य के विधानसभा चुनाव की नब्ज टटोलना अथवा किसी भी नेता को क्रेडिट देना दोनों दलों के लिए आसान नहीं है, क्योंकि निगम चुनाव में भाजपा को कुल 155899 वोट मिले हैं, जबकि इस क्षेत्र की तीनों विधानसभा में 196692 वोट मिले थे। यानी विधानसभा से 40793 वोट कम हैं। इसी तरह कांग्रेस को निगम चुनाव में कुल 189951 वोट मिले हैं, जो विधानसभा में 242375 वोट थे। यानी 52424 वोट कम है।

प्रतिष्ठा का दांव किसी ने नहीं खेला
जोधपुर के हर चुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर रखने की एक परंपरा सी बनी हुई है। अब केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत का नाम भी उसमें जुड़ गया है। शहर में दोनों दलों का एक-एक बोर्ड बन गया है, इसलिए प्रतिष्ठा किसी की भी दांव पर नहीं रही। पूरे चुनाव में गहलोत एक बार भी नहीं आए, उन्होंने वैभव गहलोत को आगे कर दिया। शेखावत पहले तो अगुवाई कर रहे थे, मगर बाद में समझ गए और गहलोत की तरह वह भी वोट डालने नहीं आए।

वोट-सीट की गणित में न कांग्रेस भारी न भाजपा
शहरी मतदाताओं ने दोनों को संतुष्ट किया है, यह परिणाम से निकले वोट और सीट का गणित भी बताती है। दोनों निगम में कांग्रेस के 82 पार्षद जीते हैं, मगर प्रति पार्षद वोट देखे तो 2316 है। उधर, भाजपा के दोनों तरफ के मिलाकर 62 पार्षद जीते हैं, लेकिन प्रति पार्षद उसका आंकड़ा 2514 का है।

दूसरी गणित में कांग्रेस ने उत्तर में भाजपा से 41063 वोट अधिक लेकर 53 पार्षदों का बोर्ड बनाया है तो भाजपा ने दक्षिण में कांग्रेस से सिर्फ 7011 वोट ज्यादा लेकर 43 पार्षदों का बोर्ड बनाया। यानी गणित को कैसे भी घुमाया जाए वोट-सीट की गणित में न कांग्रेस भारी रही है और न ही भाजपा यह दम ठोक सकती है।

अपील: भेदभाव की आशंका को खत्म करने की जिम्मेदारी निभाएं

उत्तर-दक्षिण में बंटा निगम पूरा शहर ही है। शहर ने दोनों दलों को संतुष्ट किया है तो उत्तर-दक्षिण में भेदभाव होने की आशंकाएं खत्म करने की जिम्मेदारी मुख्यमंत्री व केंद्रीय मंत्री की है। केंद्र सरकार से निगम को स्वच्छ भारत मिशन और वित्त आयोग की योजना मद से हर साल करोड़ों रुपए मिलते हैं, उनमें किसी को कोई कमी नहीं रहे। राज्य सरकार भी चुंगी भरण के पैसों के अलावा दोनों निगमों से भेजे जाने वाले विकास कार्यों के प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी देने में बराबरी दिखाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें