  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • On The Chase, The Driver Was Driven Away While Dropping The Gravel In The Middle, The Car While Escort Collided With The Vehicle Of The Mineral Department

बजरी का अवैध कारोबार:पीछा करने पर बीच राह बजरी गिराते हुए चालक भगा ले गया डंपर, एस्कोर्ट कर रही कार ने मारी खनिज विभाग के वाहन को टक्कर

जोधपुर30 मिनट पहले
सड़क पर लगा बजरी का ढेर।
  • गुजरावास बनाड़ रोड की घटना

शहर में बजरी के अवैध कारोबार का सिलसिला नहीं थम रहा है। बजरी माफिया डंपरों को भरकर हाइवे पर निकल रहे है। गुजरी रात माइनिंग विभाग के सर्तकता विंग अफसरों ने अवैध बजरी से भरे डंपर का पीछा किया। लेकिन डंपर का चालक गाड़ी को बीच रास्ते खाली कर निकल गया। उसे बचाने के लिए बजरी माफिया कार लेकर सतर्कता टीम की गाड़ी के आगे अपनी कार ले आया। बाद में फरार हो गए। बनाड़ पुलिस ने अब इस बारे में केस दर्ज करते हुए अनुसंधान आरंभ किया है। कार नंबर से बदमाशों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।
बनाड़ पुलिस ने बताया कि माइनिंग विभाग के सर्तकता में लगे सहायक खनिज अभियंता अंकित ओझा ने यह रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि वे अवैध बजरी कारोबार पर रोक के लिए टीम के साथ नाकाबंदी पर थे। तब एक डंपर टीम ने पीछा किया। इस पर चालक बजरी को बीच रास्ते गुजरावास बनाड़ रोड पर बिखेर कर डंपर लेकर भाग निकला। गाडिय़ों द्वारा पीछा किए जाने के साथ ही एक कार भी सर्तकता टीम के बीच आ गई। इस कार से विभाग की टीम की कार टकरा गई। इस दौरान चालक को मौका मिल गया और वह डंपर भगा ले गया। अब बनाड़ पुलिस ने इसमें प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए अनुसंधान आरंभ किया है।
धड़ले से चल रहा है बजरी का कारोबार
बजरी के परिवहन पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगी हुई है, लेकिन पूरे शहर में इसकी निर्बाध आपूर्ति जारी है। निकवर्ती जोजरी व लूणी नदी से बजरी का अवैध खनन कर बजरी माफिया चांदी कूट रहा है। बजरी का परिवहन अमूमन डंपरों को माध्यम से ही किया जाता है। पुलिस या खनिज विभाग की टीम की ओर से पीछा किए जाने की स्थिति में चालक डंपर को बीच रास्ते में ऊपर उठाना शुरू कर देते है। इससे सड़क पर बजरी बिखरना शुरू हो जाती है। ऐसे में पीछा करने वाले वाहन के चालक को आगे बढ़ने में दिक्कत होती है। साथ ही डंपर से बजरी निकलने के बाद हल्का होने के साथ इसकी रफ्तार बढ़ती जाती है। वहीं बजरी माफिया की कुछ वाहन डंपर के साथ-साथ आगे-पीछे चलते रहते है। पीछा करने वाले वाहनों की राह में ये बाधा उत्पन्न कर उन्हें डंपर तक नहीं पहुंचने देते है। कई स्थान पर पुलिस की मिलिभगत के कारण बजरी का परिवहन धड़ले से चल रहा है।

