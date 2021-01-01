पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:प्रशासन ने गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर वीरांगनाओं को घर-घर जाकर दी शुभकामनाएं, प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर किया सम्मान

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए गणतंत्र दिवस पर आमंत्रित नहीं कर पाने के कारण लिया निर्णय

कोरोना महामारी के चलते बुजुर्गों व बच्चों को गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम में सम्मानित करने के लिए आमंत्रित न कर पाने के कारण उपखण्ड प्रशासन ने क्षेत्र के शहीदों के घर घर जाकर वीरांगनाओं को गणतंत्र दिवस का शुभकामना संदेश देने के साथ ही उनका सम्मान किया।

सहायक विकास अधिकारी शेषमल सुथार, सैनिक कल्याण विभाग शेरगढ़ के वेलफेयर ऑफिसर खेतसिंह व प्रगति प्रसार अधिकारी जोगेन्द्रसिंह एवं श्रवण देवासी ने चाबा के शहीद नायक दमाराम की वीरांगना हपिया देवी, पदमगढ़ के शहीद नायक लुंबाराम की वीरांगना बाबू देवी, बापू नगर के शहीद हवलदार बिड़दसिंह की वीरांगना समद कंवर, खिरजां खास के शहीद राइफलमैन प्रभुसिंह की वीरांगना ओम कंवर, खिरजा आशा के शहीद हवलदार उम्मेदसिंह की वीरांगना मीरा कंवर, तेना के शहीद राइफलमैन भैरूसिंह की वीरांगना पुष्पा कंवर, गजेसिंह नगर के शहीद हवलदार हमीरसिंह की वीरांगना तुलछी कंवर व नाहरसिंह नगर के शहीद हवलदार गणपतसिंह की वीरांगना लक्ष्मी कंवर को गणतंत्र दिवस से पूर्व उनके घर जाकर उनका अभिनंदन किया।

देश में सर्वाधिक सैनिक शेरगढ़ से
1947 से अब तक शेरगढ़ व लोहावट क्षेत्र के कुल 63 शहीद सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड शेरगढ़ के क्षेत्राधिकार में आते हैं। इनमें से 54 अकेले शेरगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र से हैं। यहां के युवाओं में सैनिक बनकर देशसेवा करने का जज्बा इतना अधिक है कि वर्तमान में करीब 5563 युवा भारतीय सेना में अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं।

शहीद वेलफेयर संस्था के अनुसार यहां गांव-गांव युवा सेना में जाने को लेकर उत्सुक रहते हैं। इसलिए शेरगढ़ को वीरों की धरती कहते हैं। यहां के लोगों ने अपने पराक्रम से राष्ट्र सेवा की है। हर साल दर्जनों युवा सेना भर्ती की तैयारियां में लगते हैं।

