जोधपुर नगर निगम दक्षिण चुनाव:चुनाव प्रचार के अंतिम दिन शेखावत के नेतृत्व में जुटी भाजपा तो कांग्रेस के आत्मनिर्भर हुए प्रत्याशी लगा रहे दमखम

जोधपुर.28 मिनट पहले
  • जोधपुर के नगर निगम दक्षिण में आज थमेगा चुनाव प्रचार
  • एक नवम्बर को 80 वार्ड पार्षद चुनने के लिए होगा मतदान

नगर निगम दक्षिण में चुनाव के लिए चल रहा प्रचार अभियान आज शाम थम जाएगा। चुनाव प्रचार थमने से पूर्व भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने पूरी ताकत लगा दी है। प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क के साथ ही समाज के मौजिज लोगों को साधा जा रहा है। साथ ही अब तक नाराज चल रहे कार्यकर्ताओं को साधने के लिए दोनों पार्टियों ने अपनी अलग से टीम लगा रखी है। केन्द्रीय मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत के नेृत्व में भाजपा का प्रचार अभियान जारी है। वहीं वरिष्ठ नेताओं के अभाव में आत्मनिर्भर बने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी खुद के स्तर पर मोर्चा संभाले हुए है। नगर निगम दक्षिण के 80 पार्षद चुनने के लिए आधे शहर के लोग एक नवम्बर को मतदान करेंगे।
भाजपा की शेखावत ने संभाली बागडोर
भाजपा की तरफ से केन्द्रीय मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत ने चुनाव प्रचार की पूरी बागडोर थाम रखी है। वे पूरे दमखम के साथ अधिक से अधिक लोगों से संपर्क करने में जुटे है। केन्द्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली गए शेखावत कल रात विशेष विमान से जोधपुर लौट आए। आते ही वे जनंसपर्क में जुट गए। शेखावत ने ढोल नगाड़े के साथ अनेक वार्डो में सघन जनसंपर्क किया। अनेक स्थानों पर शेखावत खुली जीप में सवार हुए। पूर्व महापौर घनश्याम ओझा व जिला अध्यक्ष देवेन्द्र जोशी के साथ खुली जीप में सवार केद्रीय मंत्री शेखावत का फूल माला व साफे पहनाकर अभिनन्दन किया गया। शेखावत के दिल्ली से लौट आने पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं का जोश बढ़ गया।
आत्मनिर्भर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी
नगर निगम दक्षिण के अधिकांश कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी चुनाव प्रचार में पूरी तरह से आत्मनिर्भर नजर आ रहे है। उनके प्रचार से वरिष्ठ नेता नदारद है। ये प्रत्याशी अपने स्तर पर दम लगा रहे है। वहीं कुछेक वार्डों में यहां से चुनाव हार चुके प्रो. अयूब खान व शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष सईद अंसारी व जेडीए के पूर्व चेयरमैन राजेन्द्र सोलंकी अवश्य प्रचार करने में जुटे है। लेकिन उनका दायरा सीमित ही रहा। कई वार्डों में प्रत्याशी स्वयं के स्तर पर कार्यकर्ताओं को साथ जोड़ बेहतरीन अंदाज में जनसंपर्क करने में जुटे है। वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी वार्ड है जहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अभी तक अपने मतदाताओं से पूरी तरह से संपर्क भी नहीं साध पाए है। जबकि इस बार वार्डों का दायरा बहुत छोटा कर दिया गया है।

