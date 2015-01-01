पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:एक्स-रे के बहाने मेडिकल शॉप में घुसे बदमाश चाकू दिखाकर 40 हजार रुपए लूटकर ले गए

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस को अंदेशा है कि दुकानदार भी पीछा कर सकता था, मगर उसने नहीं किया, इसलिए मामले की पड़ताल की जा रही है

बोरानाडा थाना इलाके के गंगाणा में एक मेडिकल की दुकान में लूट की वारदात हो गई। पीड़ित का आरोप है कि तीन बदमाश दुकान में घुसे। पहले एक्स-रे कराने की बात की फिर चाकू दिखाया और गल्ले से 35-40 हजार लूट कर ले गए। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में तीन बदमाश आते जाते दिख रहे हैं। मगर अंदेशा इस बात का है कि दुकानदार भी पीछा कर सकता था, जबकि उसने ऐसा नहीं किया।

आसपास घनी बस्ती बसी है। फिर भी लूट की घटना हुई इसमें पुलिस अब तस्दीक में जुटी है। यह दुकान भी सवा दो माह पहले साढ़े सात हजार रुपए में किराए पर ली गई। दुकानदार की बातों की पुलिस पड़ताल कर रही है।

बोरानाडा थानाधिकारी किशनलाल ने बताया कि प्रताप नगर हाल श्रीराम मेडिकोज बालाजी इंटरप्राइजेज के सामने सेंट पाल स्कूल गंगाणा निवासी रामकल्याण पुत्र नाथूराम वर्मा की ओर से रिपोर्ट दी गई। इसमें बताया कि 5 अक्टूबर को जब वो दुकान पर बैठा था तो बाइक पर तीन जने उसकी दुकान पर आए।

पहले कहा कि गले का एक्स रे करवाना है। इतने में बदमाशों ने चाकू दिखाया और धमकाते हुए गल्ले में रखे 35-40 हजार रुपए लूट कर ले गए। वहीं दुकान के आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले गए। जिसमें तीन जने दुकान पर आते तो दिखते है और जाते हुए भी साफतौर पर दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

