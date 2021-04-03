पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:कोरोना से फिर एक मौत, 13 नए पॉजिटिव, 28 डिस्चार्ज

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 35 दिनों में 1006 मरीज, 1703 डिस्चार्ज और 19 की मौत
  • कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना जरूरी, लापरवाही अब भी भारी पड़ सकती है

शहर में सात दिन बाद फिर कोरोना संक्रमित एक मरीज की मौत हुई। वहीं 13 नए पाॅजिटिव और 28 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। इसके चलते नए साल के 35 दिनों में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1006 हो गया है। वही डिस्चार्ज का आंकड़ा 1703 और मौत का आंकड़ा 19 हो गया है। कोरोना के पहले एक हजार मरीज की तुलना करें तो 58 दिन में पाॅजिटिव का आंकड़ा 1000 पार पहुंच गया था।

वहीं एक हजार पॉजिटिव के साथ मौत का आंकड़ा 18 ही था। विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों की मानें तो भले ही पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा दहाई और इकाई अंक में आ रहा है, लेकिन जल्द ही दूसरे देशों की तरह हमारे यहां फिर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ेगी। इसलिए भले ही वैक्सीन आ गई है, फिर भी नियमों की पालना करना जरूरी है। मास्क, दो गज की दूरी बेहद जरूरी है।

वर्तमान में सभी बाजार और स्कूलों के खुलने के साथ ही यदि कोविड गाइडलाइनों की पालना नहीं की गई तो यह सुस्ती हमें भारी पड़ सकती है। वहीं एम्स में भर्ती बिलाड़ा निवासी 65 वर्षीय पोकरराम ने सुबह 10:26 बजे दम तोड़ दिया। मरीज काे हाइपरटेंशन और किडनी की बीमारी भी थी।

गौरतलब है कि नए साल में 35 दिनों में 17 दिन एक भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में गुरुवार को 13 पॉजिटिव मरीज नए मिलने की जानकारी दी गई। प्रतापनगर में 1, शहर परकोटा में 2, मसूरिया में 2, रेजिडेंसी में 2, बीजेएस में 3, जिले को 10 ब्लॉक में बांटा - बनाड़ (मंडोर) में 1, भोपालगढ़ में 2.

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें