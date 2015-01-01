पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन सेवा सीनियर सिटीजंस को अब नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे चक्कर

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए रिटायरमेंट के बाद आय का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण स्रोत है पेंशन। जीवन के इस पड़ाव में उन्हें आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम बनाने और आपातकालीन परिस्थितियों में भी आत्मनिर्भरता उन्हें मानसिक तनाव से भी दूर रखती है, लेकिन इसी पेंशन के लिए उन्हें हर साल अपने जीवित होने का प्रमाण पत्र बैंकों में देना ही होता है।

इसमें सीनियर सिटीजंस को होने वाली परेशानी को देखते हुए अब ऑनलाइन सेवा भी शुरू की जा चुकी है http://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ के माध्यम से। बुजुर्ग अपने घर के नजदीकी ई-मित्र या मोबाइल एप ‘उमंग’ के माध्यम से जीवन प्रमाण पत्र बनवा सकते हैं और इस पोर्टल से अधिकांश बैंकों में भी ये प्रमाण पत्र स्वत: ही पहुंच रहा है। यानी, ऑनलाइन जारी प्रमाण पत्र बुजुर्गों को खुद बैंक में लेकर जाने की भी जरूरत नहीं होती है।

यूनियन बैंक की चौपासनी शाखा के सीनियर मैनेजर अरुण परिहार के अनुसार बुजुर्गों को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी ना हो, इसके लिए बैंक की शाखा में ही जीवन प्रमाण पत्र की सेवाएं दी जा रही है और इसके लिए बुजुर्गों को ही प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। बैंक में किसी तरह की कतार में नहीं लगना पड़े तो वे jeevanpramaan.gov.in के माध्यम से भी प्रमाण पत्र जारी करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए नजदीकी ई-मित्र पर जाकर बायो-मेट्रिक इंप्रेशन से वेरिफाई करवाते हैं तो भी प्रमाण पत्र जारी हो जाता है।
चलने-फिरने में असमर्थ के लिए भी विशेष सुविधा
सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग विभाग के उप निदेशक अनिल व्यास के अनुसार जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के लिए अब बुजुर्गों को बैंक में जाने की जरूरत नहीं हैं। ऑनलाइन सेवाओं में पोर्टल पर प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने मात्र से बुजुर्ग इसकी औपचारिकता पूरी कर सकते हैं।

इसके साथ-साथ एनएफएसए योजना में जिन्होंने हाल के दिनों में गेहूं इत्यादि लिए हों तो वे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में विकास अधिकारी के माध्यम से ग्राम विकास अधिकारी से आग्रह करके भी जीवन प्रमाण पत्र की औपचारिकता पूरी कर सकते हैं।

