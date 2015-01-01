पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:पांच दिन के वर्चुअल फेयर में 116 देशों के 4 हजार से ज्यादा बायर्स की ऑनलाइन विजिट

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जोधपुर की शशि भाटी की स्टैंड को बेस्ट वुमन इंटरप्रिन्योर गोल्ड अवार्ड, राजस्थान के चार स्टैंड पुरस्कृत

एक्सपोर्ट प्रमोशन काउंसिल फॉर हैंडीक्राफ्ट की ओर से आयोजित इंडियन हैंडीक्राफ्ट एंड गिफ्ट वर्चुअल फेयर में 5 दिन में 4 हजार से ज्यादा बायर्स ने ऑनलाइन विजिट की। ईपीसीएच के डायरेक्टर जनरल डॉ. राकेश कुमार ने फेयर संपन्न होने के बाद यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि ईपीसीएच की ओर से यह दूसरा वर्चुअल फेयर लगाया गया था, जिसमें विदेशी बायर्स का अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिला है।

कोविड के संक्रमण के चलते फिजिकल फेयर आयोजित करने की स्थिति नहीं हैं। ईपीसीएच के अध्यक्ष रवि के. पासी ने बताया कि यह फेयर करीब 25 वर्चुअल हॉल्स मे बंटा हुआ था, जिसमें देश के 1400 से अधिक निर्माताओं और निर्यातकों ने भाग लिया। फेयर में 116 देशों के लगभग 4360 विदेशी व स्थानीय खरीददार व उनके प्रतिनिधियों ने शिरकत की है। फेयर के मुख्य आकर्षण फैशन रैंप शो, शिल्प प्रदर्शन, वेबिनार और पैनल डिस्कशन थे।

अजय शंकर मेमोरियल पुरस्कार प्रदान किए
आखिरी दिन वर्चुअल बूथों के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ डिजाइन प्रदर्शन के लिए अजय शंकर मेमोरियल पुरस्कार विभिन्न उत्पाद श्रेणियों में प्रदान किए गए। इसमें गिफ्ट एंड डेकोरेटिव, हाउसवेयर, टेबल व ग्लास आर्टवेयर, फर्नीचर, होम फर्निशिंग और मेड-उप, कालीन, कालीन और फर्श, लैंप और लाइटिंग के उपकरण, फैशन ज्वैलरी एंड एसेसरीज, बाथरूम उपकरण, बैग एंड एसेसरीज, मोमबत्ती, अगरबत्तियां, रिबन एंड गिफ्ट रैप्स कैटेगरी शामिल हैं। महिला इंटरप्रिन्योर कैटेगरी में भी बेस्ट स्टैंड अवार्ड दिया गया। इन अवार्ड में चार अवार्ड राजस्थान को भी मिले।

इसमें से एक जोधपुर को तथा तीन जयपुर को मिले। फर्नीचर, फर्नीचर हार्ड वेयर एंड इक्यूपमेंट श्रेणी में जयपुर की चिरमी ओवरसीज, होम फर्निशिंग्स और मेड-अपस की श्रेणी में जयपुर की रतन टेक्सटाइल्स प्रा. लि. को, हैंडमेड पेपर, गिफ्ट रैप्स और रिब्बंस कैटेगरी में जयपुर की पापीरा आर्ट्स तथा बेस्ट वुमन कैटेगरी पुरस्कार जोधपुर के एंटी इंडिया फर्नीचर की शशि भाटी को प्रदान किया गया है। उनके पति अनिल भाटी भी शहर के जाने माने निर्यातक हैं।

