प्लान पर पेंच:खान संचालन के लिए जरूरी ईएमपी जोधपुर में सिर्फ 1 ने बनाया, वह भी राज्य स्तरीय कमेटी में अटका

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • खानधारक अभी भी सरकार द्वारा ईएमपी बनवाने के पक्ष में, दाे साल से उलझन बरकरार

खान संचालन के लिए अनिवार्य एनवायर मैनेजमेंट प्लान (ईएमपी) बनाने को लेकर खान मालिकों में गफलत खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही है। हालांकि अब विभाग कह रहा है कि ईएमपी खानधारकों को ही बनवाना है, वहीं खानधारक अब भी इसे सरकार द्वारा बनवाने की बात कह रहे हैं।

ऐसे में दो वर्ष से अधिक समय में यह पूरी तरह से तय नहीं हो पाया कि ईएमपी आखिर बनाएगा कौन? इसी उलझन के बीच जोधपुर से एक क्लस्टर ने ईएमपी पेश किया है, लेकिन वह भी जयपुर स्तर पर सिया कमेटी में अटका पड़ा है। जोधपुर में 5 हजार से अधिक खानें हैं।

दरअसल छोटी-बड़ी खानों का ईएमपी बनाने को लेकर गतिरोध के चलते ना छोटी खानों का ईएमपी बन पाया है और न ही बड़ी खानों का। खास बात यह है कि विभाग कह रहा कि काफी समय पहले तय हो चुका है कि ईएमपी खानधारकों को ही बनाकर देना है, पर अभी तक जोधपुर में केवल एक ने ही ईएमपी बनाकर दिया है।

कारण कि पूर्व में राज्य सरकार के एक निर्देश से यह गतिरोध खड़ा हो गया कि पूर्व में विभाग की ओर से यही निर्देश थे कि ईएमपी का खर्चा सरकार डीएमएफटी फंड से जुटाएगी, लेकिन इसके बाद सरकार ने हाथ खींच लिए हैं। वहीं खानधारक अभी भी सरकार के पाले में गेंद समझकर हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठे हैं। इस वजह से लंबे समय से जोधपुर एरिया में चल रहा खनन कार्य अवैध की श्रेणी में आ चुका है।
डीएमएफटी फंड से खर्चे की घोषणा हटी, अब खानधारकों को ही देना है खर्चा
पूर्व में यह निर्णय हुआ था कि 5 हेक्टेयर तक की खानों का ईएमपी सरकार ही बनाएगी और इसका सारा खर्चा डिस्ट्रिक मिनरल फाउंडेशन ट्रस्ट से दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद उलझन सुलझने के बजाय बढ़ गई, कारण कि कुछ बड़ी खान के धारकों का कहना है कि यह आदेश 1 हेक्टेयर तक के क्षेत्रफल की खानों के लिए है। 1 हेक्टेयर से बड़ी खानों के लिए स्वयं के स्तर पर निजी कंपनियों से ही ईएमपी बनाना होगा। अब विभाग का कहना है कि खानधारकों को स्वयं के स्तर पर ही प्लान बनाकर देना है।

दो साल हो चुके हैं विवाद को

प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार के अंतिम वर्ष में ईएमपी बनाने का मामला खड़ा हुआ था। तब सरकार ने कहा था कि 9 सिंतबर 2013 से पहले की सभी खानों का ईएमपी सरकार बनाएगी, लेकिन इसमें यह तय नहीं है कि पांच हेक्टेयर से बड़ी खानों का ईएमपी सरकार बनाएगी या उन्हें निजी स्तर पर प्राइवेट कंपनियों से बनवाना है।

इसके चलते लंबे समय से खान धारक, खान विभाग और सरकार के स्तर पर मामला अटक-अटक कर चल रहा है। हालांकि खान धारकों को एनवायरमेंट क्लीयरेंस मिले तीन-चार साल बीत चुके हैं और उसके 3 माह में अनिवार्य रूप से ईएमपी बनने थे, जो अभी तक नहीं बन पाए।
खानधारकों को ही बनाकर देना है ईएमपी

  • यह सही है कि ईएमपी को लेकर अभी तक खानधारक आगे नहीं आए हैं। केवल एक ईएमपी बना है, जो जयपुर सिया के पास पेंडिंग है। हमारा प्रयास है कि ईएमपी जल्द से जल्द खानधारक क्लस्टर के हिसाब से बनाकर दें। कारण कि यह तय हो चुका है कि ईएमपी खानधारकों ही बनाकर देना है। - श्रीकृष्ण शर्मा, माइनिंग इंजीनियर
