कृषि:संशोधित कृषि कानून से सिर्फ अनुबंध खेती करने वाले किसानों को ही मिलेगा फायदा

तिंवरी23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदेश में भी कानून पारित किए लेकिन फायदा चंद किसानों को ही
  • किसानों के साथ खेती का कॉन्ट्रैक करने वाली पार्टी पर ही यह बाध्यता कि समर्थन मूल्य के भाव से कम नहीं खरीद सकते फसल, जबकि बाजरा की खरीद ही नहीं करती राज्य सरकार

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों का कई जगह विरोध हो रहा है। पंजाब के बाद राजस्थान ने भी केंद्रीय कानूनों के तोड़ में कानून पास किए हैं लेकिन यहां के बाजरा उत्पादक किसानों को इससे कोई फायदा नहीं मिलने वाला। यह कानून सिर्फ उन्हीं किसानों के लिए फायदे का है जिन्होंने अनुबंधित खेती की है। जबकि बाजरा का समर्थन मूल्य तो घोषित है लेकिन राजस्थान सरकार इसकी खरीद नहीं करती।

ऐसे में इस फसल के लिए किसी के अनुबंध करने की संभावना भी न के बराबर है। केंद्र सरकार से बाजरे का 2150 रुपये प्रति किंवटल का समर्थन मूल्य घोषित है। जबकि बाजार में भाव मात्र 1200 रुपये किंवटल के ही है। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद नहीं होने से निराश किसानों को राज्य सरकार के इस दावे से उम्मीद जगी थी कि केंद्र के कानूनों पर संशोधन बिल लाकर किसानों को समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद की गारंटी दी जाएगी।

मगर संशोधन कानून सिर्फ कॉन्ट्रेक्ट फार्मिंग वाले किसानों को राहत देता है। इससे आम किसानों को निराशा हुई है। केंद्र के विधेयकों का सबसे ज्यादा विरोध एमएसपी पर खरीद की गारंटी देने के प्रावधान को शामिल करने को लेकर था। इसके बावजूद प्रदेश में सरकार द्वारा लाये गए संशोधन बिल में इस प्रावधान को नहीं डाला गया।

प्रदेश में 44 लाख मीट्रिक टन बाजरा

प्रदेश में खरीफ सीजन के दौरान कुल बुवाई रकबा के 27 प्रतिशत में बोए जाने वाले बाजरे का इस बार प्रदेश में 44 लाख मीट्रिक टन का उत्पादन हुआ है। खरीफ सीजन 2020-21 के लिए बाजरे का समर्थन मूल्य 2150 रुपये घोषित कर रखा है लेकिन किसानों को खुले बाजार में बाजरा पर समर्थन मूल्य से 900-950 रुपये प्रति किंवटल का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

कृषि मूल्य व लागत आयोग द्वारा बाजरा उत्पादन का खर्च 1473 रुपये प्रति किंवटल माना है ऐसे में किसानों को लागत से ही 1200 करोड़ से ज्यादा का नुकसान हो रहा है। किसान संघ के प्रांत प्रचार प्रमुख तुलछाराम सिंवर ने बताया कि पत्र भेज कर खरीद शुरू करने की मांग की है।

भास्कर ने सबसे पहले उठाया था मुद्दा, कई विधायकों ने भी मांग की

भास्कर ने बाजरे की फसल के बाजार में आना शुरू होते ही एमएसपी से नीचे बिकने से किसानों को होने वाले नुकसान का मुद्दा उठाते हुए समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद शुरू करने की आवश्यकता का मुद्दा उठाया था। जिस पर सोमवार को राज्य विधानसभा में केंद्रीय अधिनियमों में संशोधन के लिए पेश किए गए विधेयकों पर चर्चा के दौरान बाजरे का 2150 रुपये समर्थन मूल्य घोषित होने व बाजार में 1200 रुपये किंवटल बिकने के बावजूद सरकारी खरीद शुरू नहीं होने को लेकर आधा दर्जन से अधिक विधायकों ने सवाल उठाए।

रानीवाड़ा विधायक नारायण सिंह देवल, चामू विधायक रामलाल शर्मा, अजमेर दक्षिण विधायक अनिता भदेल, बहरोड़ विधायक बलजीत यादव, रामगंज मंडी विधायक मदन दिलावर व छबड़ा विधायक प्रतापसिंह ने बाजरा की खरीद करने की मांग की।

