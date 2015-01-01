पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करी में खूनी खेल:बर्मा से मणिपुर पहुंचा अफीम दूध, गुवाहाटी में चायपत्ती से लदे ट्रक में किया था शिफ्ट

जोधपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • दोहरे हत्याकांड मामले में 2 और आरोपी गिरफ्तार
  • जेल से मांगीलाल नोखड़ा को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर पुलिस कर सकती है गिरफ्तार

अफीम के दूध को खुर्दबुर्द करने और अपहरण एवं दोहरे हत्याकांड के मामले में पुलिस दो और आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर दिल्ली से लेकर मंगलवार को जोधपुर पहुंची। इन्हें बुधवार को कोर्ट मेें पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा। अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड में अब तक मुख्य भूमिका जेल में बंद तस्कर मांगीलाल नोखड़ा की सामने आ रही है।

पुलिस उसे जल्द ही प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार कर जेल से ला सकती है। अब तक की पूछताछ में पकड़े गए अभियुक्तों ने उसकी भूमिका होना बताया है। डीसीपी पश्चिम आलोक श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि जेल में बंद तस्कर लोहावट निवासी मांगीलाल नोखड़ा के इशारे पर अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड की जानकारी अब पूछताछ में सामने आई है।

उसके एक भाई सुरेश नोखड़ा और सुनील कावां को पुलिस दिल्ली से पकड़कर मंगलवार सुबह जोधपुर लाई। पूर्व में पकड़े गए तीन अभियुक्तों में श्रवण जाट को न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा जा चुका है। जबकि जालोर के बासड़ा गांव का ओमप्रकाश उर्फ फौजी एवं सांचोर निवासी हरिराम विश्नोई की मंगलवार को रिमांड पूरी होने पर दो दिन और पुलिस अभिरक्षा में लिया गया।
चायपत्ती संग लाए थे अफीम, ताकि शक ना हो
तस्कर चायपत्ती से लदे ट्रक में अफीम का दूध छुपाकर जोधपुर तक लाए थे। अफीम बर्मा से होकर मणिपुर की सरहद में आया और फिर गुवाहाटी में चायपत्ती के लदान के साथ अफीम के बैग रखे गए थे। चायपत्ती की खुशबू और अफीम की खुशबू एक समान लगने पर दोनों घुलमिल जाती है। ऐसे में अफीम की तस्करी का पता लगाना भी मुश्किल हो जाता है।
अब ट्रांसपोर्ट्स पर भी पुलिस की नजर
पुलिस का मानना है कि यह तस्करी बड़े पैमाने पर चल रही थी। बर्मा फिर मणिपुर और बाद में गुवाहाटी होते हुए ट्रकों का लदान चायपत्ती का होता था। ऐसे में ट्रांसपोर्ट्स की भूमिका भी जांची जाएगी। ट्रक वैसे जोधपुर-जालोर में ट्रांसपोर्ट के लिए आया था। पुलिस ट्रांसपोर्ट कराने वाले का भी पता लगाने में जुटी है।
कापरड़ा से शुरू हुआ दोहरे हत्याकांड का घटनाक्रम
पुलिस जांच में अब तक सामने आया कि दोहरे हत्याकांड का घटनाक्रम कापरड़ा से पांच किलोमीटर की दूरी पर शुरू हो गया था। मरने वाला महेंद्र जाट कापरड़ा में ही उतर गया था, मगर मामला फिर जिला पश्चिम में अपहरण व हत्याकांड में बदल गया।
अफीम बरामदगी पुलिस के लिए बनी चुनौती
घटनाक्रम में अब तक 5 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। दो व्यक्ति महेंद्र व भैराराम की मौत हो गई। 5 और अभियुक्तों की तलाश है। कुल दस मुल्जिमान बताए जाते हैं। मरने वाले महेंद्र व भैराराम ही जानते थे कि अफीम कहां है? माल खुर्द-बुर्द हो चुका था। शेष अभियुक्त हत्यारे या हत्या की साजिश में शामिल रहे। अब पुलिस के अफीम का दूध बरामद करना चुनौती बन चुका है।

