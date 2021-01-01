पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय:सिंडिकेट की बैठक में पहुंचे कुलपति का घेराव, पुलिस ने डंडे फटकार छात्रों को खदेड़ा

जोधपुर18 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर के जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय में सिंडिकेट बैठक का विरोध करने पहुंचे छात्रों को डंडे फटकार खदेड़ती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • छात्र कोरोना के कारण पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती की कर रहे हैं मांग
  • जेडीए को कंवेंशन सेंटर के लिए जमीन दिए जाने का विरोध
  • केन्द्रीय कार्यालय का गेट बंद कर छात्र कर रहे हैं प्रदर्शन
  • छात्र नेताओं की कुलपति के साथ वार्ता रही विफल

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय में बुधवार को सिंडिकेट की बैठक से पहले छात्रों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। छात्रों ने कुलपति की कार को घेर लिया और जबरदस्त नारेबाजी की। बाद में पुलिस ने हल्का बल प्रयोग कर छात्रों को एक बार वहां से खदेड़ दिया, लेकिन थोड़ी देर बाद छात्र फिर आ डटे। पुलिस ने फिर डंडे फटकार छात्रों को भगा दिया। बाद में छात्र नेताओं की कुलपति के साथ वार्ता के दौरान तकरार बढ़ गई और कुलपति बैठक छोड़ कर रवाना हो गए। फिलहाल सिंडिकेट की बैठक जारी है और बाहर छात्र सारे गेट बंद कर प्रदर्शन कर रहे है।

व्यास विश्वविद्यालय के सिंडिकेट की आज सुबह 11 बजे केन्द्रीय कार्यालय में बैठक प्रस्तावित थी। सिंडिकेट बैठक के खिलाफ एबीवीपी से जुड़े छात्र केन्द्रीय कार्यालय के बाहर धरना देकर विरोध प्रदर्शन जता रहे थे। इस बीच कुलपति प्रो. पीसी त्रिवेदी की कार के आगमन के साथ माहौल गरमा गया। छात्र संघ के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष रवीन्द्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में छात्रों का एक समूह उनकी कार के आगे लेट गया और कुलपति गो बैक के नारे लगाने लगे। इस बीच छात्रों ने कुलपति की कार को पूरी तरह से घेर लिया।

उन्हें कार से निकाल कार्यालय में पहुंचाने के लिए पुलिस ने छात्रों को दूर करने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन विफल रहने पर पुलिस ने हल्का बल प्रयोग करते हुए डंडे फटकारे और छात्रों को खदेड़ दिया। एक बाद डंडे फटकराते ही सभी छात्र वहां से बिखर गए, लेकिन रवीन्द्र सिंह के वापस आकर पुलिस से उलझने पर जोश में भरे छात्र वापस वहां आ डटे। बाद में कुलपति के साथ वार्ता विफल रहने पर छात्रों ने एक बार फिर हंगमा मचाना शुरू कर दिया। पुलिस ने हल्का बल प्रयोग कर सभी छात्रों को केन्द्रीय कार्यालय के परिसर से बाहर खदेड़ दिया। इसके बाद छात्रों ने गेट को बंद कर दिया और उसके सामने धरने पर बैठ नारेबाजी कर रहे है।

छात्रों के विरोध का यह है कारण

विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन न्यू कैंपस में जेडीए को पाली रोड पर पीली टंकी के पास कंवेंशन सेंटर बनाने के लिए 34 बीघा जमीन दे रहा है। छात्र इसका विरोध कर रहे है। छात्रों का कहना है कि विश्वविद्यालय की जमीन सिर्फ छात्र हित में ही उपयोग की जा सकती है।

छात्रों का कहना है कि कोरोना के कारण लागू लॉक डाउन के दौरान कॉलेज पूरी तरह से बंद रहा। साथ ही ऑन लाइन पढ़ाई भी सही तराके से नहीं कराई गई। ऐसे में पढ़ाई भी तरीके से नहीं हो पाई। इन हालात में बेहतर रहेगा कि पाठ्यक्रम के साथ फीस में कमी कर छात्रों का राहत प्रदान की जाए।

वार्ता के दौरान हुई तकरार

छात्रों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के पश्चात कुलपति प्रो. त्रिवेदी ने रवीन्द्र सिंह भाटी सहित तीन छात्र नेताओं को वार्ता के लिए बुलाया। वार्ता के दौरान जमीन व फीस से जुड़े मसले पर दोनों पक्ष में तकरार बढ़ गई। जबरदस्त बहस के बीच कुलपति वार्ता को बीच में छोड़ कक्ष से निकल सिंडिकेट की बैठक में चले गए। इसके बाद छात्र नेताओं के बाहर आने पर एक बार फिर हंगामा शुरू हो गया।

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी

छात्र नेता भाटी ने कुलपति के साथ वार्ता विफल रहने के बाद उन्हें चेतावनी दी कि यदि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन जेडीए को जमीन आवंटन पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान करता है तो वे आत्मदाह कर लेंगे।

