साइबर क्राइम:आठ किलोग्राम के केक का फोन पर ऑर्डर लेना महिला को पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 98 हजार

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • पुलिस ने खाता ब्लॉक करवा बचाए 14 हजार

शहर के चौपासनी हाउसिंग बोर्ड में रहने वाली एक महिला को फोन पर केक का ऑर्डर लेना महंगा पड़ गया। शातिर ने पेटीएम के लिए कहा और वाटसअप पर क्यूआर कोड को स्कैन करवाने के बाद खाते से 98 हजार 400 रुपए साफ कर डाले। पहले उसने पेटीएम के लिए 4 हजार रुपए खाते में डाले। फिर वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस ने खाता ब्लॉक करवा कर 14 हजार रुपए बचा लिए। अब देवनगर पुलिस इसकी जांच में जुटी है।

देवनगर थानाधिकारी सोमकरण ने बताया कि 7बी 28 चौथा पुल चौपासनी हाउसिंग बोर्ड निवासी पारूल पत्नी धीरेंद्र शर्मा की तरफ से बताया कि वह पार्थ नाम से बेकरी चलाती है। सोमवार को उसके मोबाइल पर किसी शख्स का फोन आया और आठ किलो का केक 17 फरवरी को बुक करवाया। इसके लिए उसने पेटीएम से भुगतान करने का कहा। तब शातिर ने उससे पेटीएम नंबर लेकर पहले खाते में 4 हजार रुपए डाले। बाद में उसने वाटसअप क्यूआर कोड को भेज कर उसे स्कैन करने को कहा गया। इस पर पारूल ने उसके द्वारा भेजे गए क्यूआर कोड को स्कैन किया तब खाते में चार हजार रुपए आए।

फिर शातिर ने दूसरी बार क्यूआर कोड भेजा तब उसके स्कैन किए जाने पर अलग अलग मदों में आठ से दस बार में 98 हजार 400 रुपए निकाल लिए। इसके बाद शातिर ने फिर फोन बंद कर डाला। थानाधिकारी के अनुसार पारूल के आखलिया स्थित आईसीआईसीआई बैंक शाखा से यह रकम निकाली गई है। वह बैक भी गई। बाद में पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। तब पुलिस की ओर से खाता ब्लॉक करवाने से उसके खाते से 14 हजार रूपए बचा लिए गए।

