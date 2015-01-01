पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य उपभोक्ता प्रतितोष आयोग जोधपुर ने अपील की मंजूर:बीमा कंपनी पर 25 हजार हर्जाना, पौने दो लाख की क्लेम राशि ब्याज सहित चुकाने के आदेश

जोधपुर9 मिनट पहले
राज्य उपभोक्ता प्रतितोष आयोग जोधपुर ने एक अपील मंजूर करते हुए आईसीआईसीआई लोंबार्ड जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी पर 25 हजार रुपए का हर्जाना लगाया है। 5 हजार रुपए परिवाद व्यय पेटे चुकाने के आदेश भी दिए। परिवादी अनिल कुमार सूर्या की ओर से अधिवक्ता अनिल भंडारी ने अपील पेश कर बताया कि 23 दिसंबर 2013 को उनकी कार एम्स रोड पर सड़क कार्य चलने से बड़े पत्थर से टकरा गई और ऑयल निकलने से इंजन खराब हो गया।

बीमा कंपनी ने 2 लाख 5 हजार 700 रुपए में से सिर्फ 29 हजार 230 रुपए का भुगतान किया। जिला उपभोक्ता संरक्षण मंच जोधपुर द्वितीय ने दायर परिवाद को स्वतंत्र साक्ष्य के अभाव में खारिज कर दिया। आयोग के समक्ष बहस करते हुए अधिवक्ता ने कहा कि अपीलार्थी जो दुर्घटना के समय कार चालक था, ने अपने साक्ष्य में कहा कि पत्थर लगते ही उसने कार रोक दी, लेकिन जिला मंच ने सर्वे रिपोर्ट को तव्वजो देते हुए यह कहकर परिवाद खारिज किया कि चालक ने ऑयल गिरने के बाद भी गाड़ी चलाई थी। बीमा कंपनी की ओर से कहा गया कि सर्वेयर तकनीकी व्यक्ति होने से सर्वे रिपोर्ट को अनदेखा नहीं किया जा सकता है।

आयोग ने अपील मंजूर करते हुए कहा कि यह बीमा कंपनी को साक्ष्य से साबित करना था कि दुर्घटना होने के बाद भी चालक ने कार चलाई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि सर्वेयर ने ऐसी रिपोर्ट बनाई, जैसे कि वे स्वयं दुर्घटनास्थल पर उस समय मौजूद हो। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला मंच ने यह गलत धारणा लेकर परिवाद खारिज करने की भूल की है कि वहां मौजूद चौकीदार व क्रेन से क्षतिग्रस्त कार को गैरेज में ले जाने वाले चालक के साक्ष्य परिवादी ने पेश नहीं किए।

न्यायिक सदस्य अतुल कुमार चटर्जी व सदस्य संजय टाक ने अपील मंजूर करते हुए बीमा कंपनी पर 25 हजार रुपए का हर्जाना लगाया। साथ ही बीमा कंपनी को कहा कि बकाया दावा राशि 1 लाख 76 हजार 470 रुपए 22 फरवरी 2014 से 9 फीसदी ब्याज के साथ अदा करें।

