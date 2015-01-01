पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:लगातार चाैथे दिन 400 से ज्यादा राेगी 3 संक्रमित की मौत, 301 डिस्चार्ज

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • एक्टिव केस 12,806 के सर्वाधिक स्तर पर, कुल 40,846 संक्रमित

शहर में साेमवार काे 420 नए राेगी मिले। इस माह में यह लगातार चाैथी दिन रहा जब 400 से अधिक संक्रमित मिले हाे। इनसे पहले के 15 दिनाें में नए राेगियाें का अांकड़ा कभी 400 तक भी नहीं पहुंचा था। इससे नगर निगम चुनाव के बाद शहर में कोरोना को लेकर स्थिति बिगड़ने की आशंका प्रबल हो गई। अब आगामी त्यौहार और सर्दियों के दिनों को देखते हुए भी खतरा बढ़ने की आशंका है।

वहीं सोमवार को 3 और संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा और 301 रोगियों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। नवंबर के 9 दिनाें में 3,449 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। 2,489 ठीक हुए और 39 राेगी दम ताेड़ चुके हैं। कुल संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 40,846 पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 27,465 राेगी ठीक हुए हैं और 575 दम ताेड़ चुके हैं। ऐसे में एक्टिव राेगियाें की संख्या पहली बार 12,806 पहुंच गई है। हालात ऐसे ही रहे तो 2-3 दिनाें में एक्टिव राेगियाें का आंकड़ा 13 हजार पार पहुंच जाएगा।
एम्स में दाे और एमडीएम में एक की माैत

एम्स में प्रतापनगर निवासी रामभजन (85) व काैशल्या (65) ने दम ताेड़ा। वहीं एमडीएम में पीपाड़ निवासी मिश्रीलाल (75) का निधन हुअा। वहीं स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग की सूची में 248 नए रोगी बताए गए। इनमें प्रतापनगर में 12, शहर परकोटा में 10, उदयमंदिर में 11, महामंदिर में 16, मसूरिया में 24, शास्त्रीनगर में 19, मधुबन में 23, रेजिडेंसी में 20 व बीजेएस में 16 रोगी मिले। वहीं जिले के बनाड़ ब्लॉक में 18, सालावास में 14, बिलाड़ा 5, भोपालगढ़ 6, ओसियां 1, बावड़ी 2, फलोदी में 35, बाप में 4 व शेरगढ़ में 2 रोगी मिले।

