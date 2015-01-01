पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर पोलो सीजन:रजनीगंधा एचीवर्स की एकतरफा जीत में 4-4 गोल दाग पद्मनाभ सिंह व डेनियल चमके

जोधपुर9 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर पोलो सीजन में बुधवार को खेले गए मैच के दौरान गेंद पर पहले पहुंचने के प्रयास में खिलाड़ियों के बीच लगी होड़।
  • जोधपुर पोलो फैक्ट्री को 8-3 से किया पराजित

जोधपुर पोलो सीजन में महाराजा ऑफ जोधपुर कप के दूसरे मुकाबले में बुधवार को जयपुर के पूर्व महाराजा पद्मनाभ सिंह और डेनियल ओटमेंडी के शानदार खेल के दम पर रजनीगंधा एचीवर्स ने जोधपुर पोलो फैक्ट्री को एक तरफा मुकाबले में 8-3 से पराजित कर दिया। विजेता टीम को आधे हैंडीकेप की पहले से बढ़त हासिल थी। विजेता टीम की तरफ से पद्मनाभ सिंह व डेनियल ने चार-चार गोल किए।

जोधपुर पोलो सीजन के दूसरे मैच में गेंद पर कब्जा जमाने की होड़ में खिलाड़ी।
जोधपुर पोलो सीजन के दूसरे मैच में गेंद पर कब्जा जमाने की होड़ में खिलाड़ी।

आठ हैंडीकेप के महाराजा ऑफ जोधपुर कप के इस मुकाबले में पहले चक्कर में दोनों टीम ने एक-दूसरे का दमखम परखा। इस चक्कर में ज्यादा हमले देखने को नहीं मिले। चार हैंडीकेप के कैप्टन रवि राठौड़ ने पहला गोल कर जोधपुर का खाता खोला, लेकिन जवाबी हमले में डेनियल ने लंबी दूरी से बेहतरीन गोल दाग रजनीगंधी को बराबरी पर ला खड़ा किया। पहला चक्कर 1-1 की बराबरी पर छूटा। दूसरे चक्कर में डेनियल ने एक गोल दाग अपनी टीम को बढ़त दिला दी। यह बढ़त ज्यादा देर तक कायम नहीं रह पाई और ध्रुवपाल गोदारा ने बराबरी का गोल दाग दिया। इसके बाद डेनियल और पद्मनाभ सिंह की जोड़ी ने लय में आ गई और दोनों ने मिलकर लगातार हमले बोले। थोड़े अंतराल में ही दोनों ने एक-एक गोल दाग अपनी टीम को 3-2 से आगे कर दिया।

तीसरे चक्कर में उम्मीद थी कि जोधपुर की टीम आक्रमक रूख अपनाएगी, लेकिन ध्रुवपाल व कैप्टन राठौड़ की जोड़ी अपने रंग में नहीं आ सकी। इन्हें डेनियल ने बहुत अच्छी तरह से मार्क कर रखा और बिलकुल खुलकर खेलने का अवसर प्रदान नहीं किया। डेनियल व पद्मनाभ ने बीच-बीच में बेहतरीन तालमेल के साथ हमले बोले। इस चक्कर में पद्मनाभ ने दो व डेनियल ने एक गोल कर अपनी टीम को 6-2 की निर्णायक बढ़त दिला दी। चौथे व अंतिम चक्कर में एक हैंडीकेप के खिलाड़ी धनंजय सिंह ने जोधपुर के लिए एक गोल कर अंतर को कुछ कम किया, लेकिन पद्मनाभ ने गोल दाग इस अंतर को फिर से बढ़ा दिया। अंत में स्कोर 8-3 रजनीगंधा के पक्ष में रहा।

