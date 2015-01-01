पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर मिलिट्री स्टेशन में विजय दिवस:वर्ष 1971 के युद्ध के भारत की जीत में अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

जोधपुर33 मिनट पहले
विजय दिवस के अवसर पर जोधपुर के सैन्य क्षेत्र में शहीदों के नमन करते सैन्य अधिकारी।
  • युद्ध में अप्रतिम शौर्य प्रदर्शित करने वाले जांबाज भारतीय सैनिकों की बहादुरी के किस्सों को याद किया

जोधपुर मिलिट्री स्टेशन में बुधवार को कोणार्क कोर में विजय दिवस मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर जोधपुर सब एरिया के जनरल ऑफिसर कमांडिंग मेजर जनरल समीर कल्ला, युद्ध के दिग्गजों और कोणार्क कोर के सैनिकों ने कोणार्क वॉर मेमोरियल पर 1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की जीत में राष्ट्र के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले बहादुर सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। साथ ही इस युद्ध के दौरान अपना अप्रतिम शौर्य प्रदर्शित करने वाले जांबाज भारतीय सैनिकों की बहादुरी के किस्सों को याद किया गया।

1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध के दौरान कोणार्क कोर की टुकड़ियों ने लोंगेवाला, परबत अली, छाछरो'और खिनसर की शानदार लड़ाई लड़ी। कोणार्क कोर के सैनिकों की वीरता के परिणामस्वरूप डेजर्ट सेक्टर में पाकिस्तानी क्षेत्र के बड़े इलाकों पर कब्जा हो गया। हमारे सैनिकों के इस वीरतापूर्ण कार्य की गवाही के तौर पर, एक पकड़ा गया पाक शर्मन टैंक जोधपुर मिलिट्री स्टेशन के मुख्य द्वार पर प्रदर्शित है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 16 दिसंबर 1971 को पूर्वी पाकिस्तान में, लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एएके नियाज़ी के नेतृत्व में 93,000 पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों ने अपने हथियार डाल दिए और भारतीय सेना के लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल जगजीत अरोड़ा के सामने बिना शर्त आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। यह किसी भी लड़ाई में सैनिकों का सबसे बड़ा आत्मसमर्पण था और परिणामस्वरूप बांग्लादेश का निर्माण हुआ। पूरे राष्ट्र को भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों के इस महत्वपूर्ण कार्य पर गर्व है, इस शानदार विजय को मनाने के लिए प्रत्येक वर्ष 16 दिसंबर को विजय दिवस मनाया जाता है।

