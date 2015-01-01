पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूकता:पालिका का ‘नो मास्क नो एंट्री’ अभियान जारी

फलोदी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरपालिका फलोदी द्वारा चलाए जा रहे ‘नो मास्क नो एंट्री’ कोरोना जागृति अभियान के तहत कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए मंगलवार को पालिकाध्यक्ष पन्नालाल व्यास व ईओ अनिल कुमार विश्नोई के नेतृत्व में रैली निकाली गई और मास्क व पैम्फलेट बांटे। जनजागृति रैली पालिका कार्यालय से बिजली घर चौराहा, स्टेशन रोड, स्टेशन रोड, रेलवे स्टेशन, पुराना बस स्टैंड तक निकाली गई। पालिका अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों तथा जनप्रतिनिधियों ने पैदल चलते हुए राहगीरों को 735 मास्क और पैम्फलेट वितरित किए और दरवाजों पर ‘नाे मास्क नो एंट्री’ के स्टीकर्स चिपकाए।

जागरुकता रैली में ईओ अनिल कुमार विश्नोई के अलावा सुरेश व्यास नूनसा, पार्षद कुंजबिहारी बोहरा, गोपालसिंह, दीनदयाल जोशी, सत्यनारायण गुचिया, कैलाश सुथार, घीसूलाल चौरडिय़ा व छोटूलाल जीनगर आदि उपस्थित थे। इनके अलावा गणमान्यजन अशोक थानवी, अजय व्यास, हरीशंकर, दिनेश शर्मा, पालिका कर्मचारी अशोक छंगाणी, ओमप्रकाश व्यास, प्रेम गुचिया, मनोज व्यास, शिवकुमार थानवी, झूमरलाल, मनोहर विनोद, रमेश, देवपुरी, स्वरूप प्रजापत, नंदकिशोर शर्मा, संपत, संजय शर्मा व संतोष की टीम शामिल थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें