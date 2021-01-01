पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

12 मार्च तक रहेगी परीक्षा की घड़ी:पंचांग परिक्रमा: ग्रहाें ने बदली चाल, गुरु, सूर्य व शनि एक साथ मकर राशि में आए

जाेधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बुध, गुरु व शुक्र के नक्षत्र में जन्मे जातक को संभलकर रहना होगा

मकर राशि में तीन बड़े ग्रह गुरु, सूर्य और शनि एकसाथ आ गए हैं। ऐसे में आगामी 12 मार्च तक संभलकर रहना होगा। ये तीनों ग्रह इस समय चंद्रमा के श्रवण नक्षत्र में हैं। राहु भी इस समय चंद्रमा के रोहिणी नक्षत्र में है। जब तक शनि इस नक्षत्र में रहेंगे, तब तक बुध, गुरु और शुक्र के नक्षत्र में जन्मे लोगों के लिए परेशानी रहेगी।

हालांकि इस दौरान चंद्रदेव मदद करते रहेंगे, लेकिन खतरा बना हुआ रहेगा। यह समय इंसानों के साथ जानवरों पर भी भारी रह सकता है। गाय, श्वान, बिल्ली, भेड़, बकरी, भैंस, ऊंट सभी के लिए यह समय थोड़ा खराब रह सकता है। शनिधाम मंदिर शास्त्रीनगर के महंत हेमंत बोहरा के अनुसार इस बीच दक्षिण भारत से कोई शुभ समाचार आ सकते हैं। शनि मेडिसन और गुरु शिक्षा के कारक हैं, इसलिए शिक्षा, मेडिसन या टीके संबंधी शुभ समाचार भी मिल सकते हैं।

सूर्य, मंगल व राहु के नक्षत्र में जन्मे लोगों के लिए शुभ
बोहरा के अनुसार सूर्य मंगल और राहु के नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले लोगों के लिए यह समय शुभ रहेगा। कृतिका, उत्तराफाल्गुनी, उत्तराषाढ़ा, मृगशिरा, चित्रा, धनिष्ठा, आर्द्रा, स्वाति व शतभिषा नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाले लोगों को आर्थिक लाभ के साथ स्वास्थ्य लाभ भी प्राप्त होगा। इन नक्षत्रों में जन्मे लोगों का अच्छा समय शुुरू हो गया है।

साथ ही शनि और केतु के नक्षत्र अश्विनी, मघा, मूल, पुष्य, अनुराधा, उत्तराभाद्रप्रद नक्षत्रों वालों के लिए यह समय कल्याण का है। फिर भी केतु स्वयं मंगल के अधीन हैं, लेकिन नक्षत्र सिद्धांत के आधार पर बिगड़े काम बनते चले जाएंगे। रोगों में कमी आएगी। चंद्रमा के तीन नक्षत्र रोहिणी हस्त और श्रवण नक्षत्र में जन्मे लोगों को शारीरिक पीड़ा होगी, लेकिन कमाई के साधन बढ़ेंगे और आमदनी के लिए कई नए रास्ते खुलेंगे।
विपरीत प्रभाव से बचने के लिए ये उपाय करें
ज्योतिषाचार्यों ने बताया कि विपरीत प्रभाव से बचने के लिए इन मंत्रों का जाप कर
सकते हैं।
हं हनुमते नमः, ऊॅ नमः शिवाय, हं पवननंदनाय स्वाहा का जाप करें।
ईश्वर की आराधना संपूर्ण दोषों को नष्ट एवं दूर करती है।

इन्हें रखना होगा विशेष ध्यान
ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित रमेश भाेजराज द्विवेदी ने बताया कि यदि आपका जन्म भरणी, पूर्वाफाल्गुनी, पूर्वाषाढ़ा, पुनर्वसु, विशाखा, पूर्वाभाद्रपद, अश्लेषा, जेष्ठा और रेवती नक्षत्र में हुआ है तो आप अपने शरीर, कार्य, धन, नौकरी, व्यापार, परिवार और स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें। 12 मार्च तक परीक्षा की घड़ी में थोड़ा में संभल कर रहना होगा।

