बेबसी:जेरिया निवासी पप्पूराम पांच साल से चारपाई पर, उठ-बैठ भी नहीं पा रहा, आर्थिक तंगी के चलते नहीं करवा पा रहे इलाज

हरलाया23 मिनट पहले
  • मानव सेवा ट्रस्ट के आह्वान पर ट्रक चालकों, ऑपरेटरों व भामाशाहों ने एक लाख 20 हजार का किया सहयोग

जेरिया गांव निवासी पप्पूराम विश्नोई को अप्रैल 2015 में पैर में चर्म रोग हुआ। तब से ऐसा मर्ज दिया कि अब दोनों पांव खराब हो गए। अब खड़े भी नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। पप्पूराम विश्नोई फाइलेरिया (हाथी पांव) नामक बीमारी से ग्रस्त हो गए। परिवार का एकमात्र कमाऊ बेटा इस तरह चार चारपाई पर रहने से परिवार परेशान है। बरसों से इलाज कराते-कराते कर्जा चढ़ गया है। अब वे उपचार भी नहीं करवा पा रहे हैं। इसलिए मदद की गुहार लगाई है। इसके बाद युवाओं ने मानव धर्म एवं जीव कल्याण संस्थान वाट्सएप ग्रुप के माध्यम से मदद करनी शुरू की।

वगताराम डूडी टाकू बेरी चौधरी फ्रेट कैरियर औरंगाबाद, बाबूलाल जाणी माडपुरा बरवाला, मोहनलाल भाम्भू भांडियावास, पुरखाराम कड़वासरा कगाऊ, राजेन्द्र कड़वासरा, छोटू, कानाराम भाम्भू माडपुरा बरवाला, देवराम सियाग निम्बलकोट, राजेन्द्र लेगा लाफुनदड़ा, चोखाराम सियाग निबल, गणपत गोदारा भियाड़, मगराज खोत, बांकाराम बैनीवाल गरल, जोगाराम भाभु, ठाकुरराम धतरवाल (सङेचा) निम्बल कोट, हनुमानराम काकड़ भोजासर, देदाराम साईं कमठाई, ओम प्रकाश कड़वासरा माडपुरा बरवाला, लुंबाराम जाखड़ हाथीतला, हेमाराम सियोल शिवकर एसीटी स्टाफ गांधीधाम के नेतृत्व में ट्रक चालकों, ऑपरेटरों व अन्य भामाशाहों ने एक लाख 20 हजार रुपए की मदद की है।

