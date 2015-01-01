पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपिल:कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल के शासन से लोग निराश, विकास के सभी सपने तोड़े : गहलोत

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • राज्यसभा सांसद ने कहा- एलिवेटेड रोड व राेप-वे का प्रोजेक्ट ही खारिज कर दिया

राज्यसभा सांसद राजेंद्र गहलोत ने प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार के दो वर्ष के कार्यकाल को निराशाजनक बताया। उन्होंने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया में कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के नेतृत्व वाली कांग्रेस सरकार के दाे साल के शासनकाल से लाेगाें काे विकास काे लेकर बहुत उम्मीदें थी, लेकिन लाेगाें काे निराशा हाथ लगी। गहलाेत सरकार ने अपने बजट में विकास के कई बड़े प्रोजेक्ट के सपने दिखाए, लेकिन दाे साल में सभी सपने ताेड़ डाले। गहलोत ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री ने गृह जिले के बजट के माध्यम से सपने दिखाए जो अभी अधूरे ही हैं।

इनमें एलिवेटेड रोड व राेप-वे का प्रोजेक्ट ही खारिज कर दिया, जबकि जोजरी रिवर फ्रंट, राजीव गांधी लिफ्ट केनाल फेज थर्ड, इंटरनेशनल कन्वेंशन सेंन्टर, आईएसबीटी, सोजती गेट मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग, कायलाना रिंग रोड और आरटीओ से बनाड़ तक 100 फीट चाैड़ी सड़क की घोषणा कागजाें से बाहर नहीं निकल पाई है।

इन कार्यों को करवाने की ना ताे राज्य सरकार और ना ही मुख्यमंत्री की इच्छाशक्ति है। सांसद ने कहा कि जोधपुर लिफ्ट केनाल के तीसरे फेज का काम बढ़ती आबादी के अनुसार अति महत्वपूर्ण है। मुख्यमंत्री अगर इस मामले में गंभीर हाेते ताे तीसरा फेज प्रारंभ हो सकता था। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि मुख्यमंत्री राजनीतिक खींचतान के चक्कर में अपने गृहक्षेत्र काे भूल गए हैं।

