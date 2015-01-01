पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:एम्स दिल्ली में नर्सेज हड़ताल के समर्थन में जोधपुर एम्स नर्सेज का प्रदर्शन

एम्स जोधपुर के नर्सेज ने दिल्ली एम्स नर्सेज की हड़ताल के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया। हालांकि अभी एम्स जोधपुर के नर्सेज किसी भी प्रकार की हड़ताल पर नहीं गए हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने हाथों में काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध जताया है। दरअसल एम्स दिल्ली में नर्सेज और एम्स प्रशासन के बीच पूर्व में हुई शर्तों को एम्स प्रशासन ने हाल में मानने से इनकार कर दिया। इसके विरोध में एम्स दिल्ली के सभी करीब पांच हजार नर्सेज काम छोड़कर हड़ताल कर रहे हैं। इसमें एम्स जोधपुर के नर्सेज ने भी अपना समर्थन दिखाते हुए हाल में काली पट्टी बांध कर विरोध प्रदर्शन के लिए मुहिम चलाई है। मंगलवार को एम्स के सभी नर्सेज ने पोस्टर बनाकर दिल्ली एम्स की नर्सेज के साथ खड़े होने का ऐलान किया।

