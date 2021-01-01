पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी सुविधा:एम्स में स्थापित की गई पीईटी-सीटी इमेजिंग मशीन, कैंसर व दिल के रोगियों को मिलेगा लाभ

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
एम्स जोधपुर में बुधवार को स्थापित नई पीईटी-सीटी इमेजिंग मशीन। - Dainik Bhaskar
एम्स जोधपुर में बुधवार को स्थापित नई पीईटी-सीटी इमेजिंग मशीन।
  • प्रदेश के किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल में स्थापित होने वाली पहली मशीन

एम्स, जोधपुर के परमाणु चिकित्सा विभाग ने बुधवार को पीईटी-सीटी इमेजिंग मोडलिटी सुविधा शुरू की।इसका शुभारंभ एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. संजीव मिश्रा की उपस्थिति में हुआ। राजस्थान के किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल में इस तरह की यह पहली मशीन है। अब कैंसर रोगियों को पीईटी स्कैन के लिए शहर से बाहर जाने की जरूरत पड़ेगी।

न्युक्लियर मेडिसिन विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पीईटी-सीटी कार्यात्मक इमेजिंग उपकरण है जो कोशिकाओं की गतिविधि का मापन करता है। पीईटी-सीटी स्कैन कैंसर रोगियों के निदान, अवस्था निर्धारण और अनुवर्तन में सहायक होते हैं। यह कैंसर की पहचान प्रारंभिक अवस्था में करने के साथ ही उसके फैलने की सीमा भी पता कर लेता है।

यह कीमोथेरेपी और रेडियोथेरेपी जैसे कैंसर उपचार की प्रतिक्रिया का आकलन करने में भी मदद करता है। यह रेडियोथेरेपी उपचार की योजना बनाने में भी सहायक है। कैंसर की देखभाल के अलावा इसका उपयोग दिल के मरीजों के लिए किया जाता है ताकि वे दिल के दौरे के बाद बाइपास सर्जरी या एंजियोप्लास्टी जैसे उपचार के विकल्पों पर निर्णय ले सकें। पीईटी-सीटी स्कैन का उपयोग शरीर में संक्रमण के केन्द्र का पता लगाने के लिए किया जा सकता है। पीईटी-सीटी का उपयोग पागलपन, दौरे और पार्किंसंस रोग आदि के रोगियों में मस्तिष्क इमेजिंग के लिए भी किया जाएगा।

डॉ. राजेश ने बताया कि इन प्रक्रियाओं के लिए मरीज को अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की आवश्यकता नहीं है क्योंकि ये बाह्य-रोगी (ओपीडी) आधार पर किए जाते हैं। इसके लिए रोगी को संबंधित विभाग में आना होगा और प्रक्रिया पूरी होने पर 2-3 घंटे के उपरांत रोगी वापस जा सकता है।

ये प्रक्रियाएँ सुरक्षित हैं और इनके कोई बड़े दुष्प्रभाव नहीं हैं। डॉ. राजेश ने यह भी बताया कि विभाग ने हाई डोज़ रेडियोन्यूक्लाइड थेरेपी वार्ड के निर्माण की दिशा में काम करना शुरू कर दिया है, जो अस्पताल में भर्ती उन कैंसर रोगियों के लिए बहुत लाभकारी होगा जिनको हाई डोज़ रेडियोन्यूक्लाइड थेरेपी की आवश्यकता होती है।

