पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुनवाई:चरागाह भूमि के लिए सरकार को प्रतिवेदन पेश करने के निर्देश के साथ याचिका निस्तारित

जोधपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन्य जीव सेंचुरी पर दीवार बनाने पर रोक लगाने से इनकार

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के न्यायाधीश संगीत लोढ़ा और देवेंद्र कच्छवाह की खंडपीठ ने उदयपुर जिले के घाटोड में वर्ष 1965 में पशुओं के चरागाह के लिए रिजर्व की गई जगह पर अब दीवार बनाने के मामले में सुनवाई की। वन्य जीव सेंचुरी की जगह पर दीवार बनाने से वन विभाग व सरकार को रोकने से तो मना कर दिया, लेकिन संबंधित ग्राम पंचायत को चरागाह की वैकल्पिक जगह की व्यवस्था के लिए सरकार व अन्य सक्षम अथॉरिटी के समक्ष प्रतिवेदन पेश करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

साथ ही इस प्रतिवेदन को अगले आठ सप्ताह में निस्तारित करने के लिए भी कहा है। याचिकाकर्ता मांगीलाल की ओर दायर याचिका में उदयपुर जिले के घाटोड गांव में वन विभाग की ओर से बनाई जा रही दीवार पर रोक लगाने तथा पजेशन में लेने पर रोक लगाने का आग्रह किया गया। यह भी बताया गया कि 11 नवंबर 1965 में तत्कालीन उदयपुर कलेक्टर ने एक अादेश जारी कर यह जगह पशुओं के चराई के लिए सुरक्षित रखी थी। अगर यह जमीन ले ली जाएगी तो पशुओं की चराई के लिए कोई जगह नहीं बचेगी और इसलिए वन भूमि के इस हिस्से को चराई के लिए खुला रखा जाए। वन विभाग की ओर से इस पर आपत्ति की गई और कहा कि कलेक्टर के आदेश से किसी तरह का ग्रामवासियों के हक में अधिकार उत्पन्न नहीं हो जाता है।

उन्होंने फरवरी 20 को सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा जारी किए गए आदेश का हवाला करते हुए कहा कि इसमें वनभूमि पर किसी तरह के सूखे हुए पेड़ व घास आदि को भी हटाने पर रोक लगा दी है। कोर्ट ने दोनों पक्ष सुनने के बाद याचिका निस्तारित करते हुए कहा कि संबंधित ग्राम पंचायत राज्य सरकार को चरागाह भूमि को लेकर प्रतिवेदन पेश कर सकते हैं। साथ ही सरकार प्रतिवेदन को कंसीडर करते हुए आदेश जारी करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें