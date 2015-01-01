पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल मीडिया कैंपेन:सेवानियम लागू करने और सैनी समिति की सिफारिशें लागू कराने के लिए फार्मासिस्ट ने सोशल मीडिया पर चलाया कैंपेन

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • सरकार पर उपेक्षा व संवेदनहीनता का आरोप, कहा- उच्च शिक्षित कई फार्मासिस्ट तो राज्य सेवा छोड़ने को मजबूर हो सकते हैं

राज्य के सेवारत फार्मासिस्ट ने प्रोमोशनल कैडर और सेवा नियमों को लागू करने और बीएल सैनी समिति की ओर से अनुशंसित कैडर को लागू करने की मांग की है।

राजस्थान फार्मासिस्ट कर्मचारी संगठन एकीकृत जोधपुर शाखा के अध्यक्ष बालाराम देवड़ा ने बताया कि सेवारत फार्मासिस्ट 35 वर्षों से प्रोमोशनल कैडर के अभाव में बिना पदोन्नति राज्य सेवा से मूल पद से ही सेवानिवृत होते जा रहे हैं।

अक्टूबर 2020 में जयपुर से कृष्ण अवतार व नानक तेजवानी, गंगानगर से बलवीर सिंह जिस फार्मासिस्ट पद पर प्रथम बार नियुक्त हुए उन्हें कैडर व सेवा नियम के अभाव में उसी पद से सेवानिवृत्त होना पड़ा। जिससे फार्मासिस्ट में भारी रोष, निराशा व अवसाद का माहौल है।

सरकार की उपेक्षा व संवेदनहीनता के इस दुखद व निराशावादी घटनाक्रम से उच्च शिक्षित कई फार्मासिस्ट तो राज्य सेवा छोड़ने को मजबूर हो सकते हैं ।

उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना व कोरोना नियंत्रण में उत्तम प्रदर्शन व योगदान कर फार्मासिस्ट ने अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाई लेकिन सरकार अपनी जिम्मेदारी नहीं निभाकर राज्य के हजारों फार्मासिस्ट के साथ अन्याय कर रही है व उत्साह को खत्म कर रही है।

संघ के लीगल सेल प्रभारी मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताया कि कोरोना नियंत्रण के लिए जनचेतना अभियान “अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है’ के तहत राज्य के हजारों फार्मासिस्ट ने जनचेतना व कोरोना जागरूकता के लिए मंगलवार काे 20000 ट्वीट किए अाैर यह हैशटेग पूरे भारत में टॉप 5 में ट्रेडिंग में रहा।

सिसाेदिया ने बताया कि इससे पहले भी राज्य के सेवारत फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर फार्मासिस्ट 25 सितंबर व 2 अक्टूबर को निशुल्क मास्क, पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर वितरण के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया पर जागरूकता व जनचेतना मुहिम छेड़ चुके हैं।

राजस्थान फार्मेसी कौंसिल अध्यक्ष डॉ. ईश मुंजाल ने बताया कि सेवारत फार्मासिस्ट सभी अस्पतालों में आने वाले मरीजों व परिजनों को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित व जागरूकता पैदा कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने सरकार से मांग की कि फार्मासिस्ट की प्रोमोशनल कैडर, भत्ते व सेवा नियम की वर्षों से लंबित मांग को प्राथमिकता व जिम्मेदारी से त्वरित पूर्ण करे व डॉ बीएल सैनी समिति की ओर से अनुशंसित 5 स्तरीय कैडर की घोषणा करें ।

