हादसा:पीहर आई बेटी की सड़क हादसे में मौत, घायल दामाद जोधपुर रेफर

फलोदी/खीचन2 घंटे पहले
  • मृतका अपने ताऊ के निधन पर सोलापुर से आई थीं फलोदी
  • पति के साथ खीचन में कुरजां देखने जा रही थी

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार पारस लूकड़ की ज्येष्ठ पुत्री का बुधवार को सड़क हादसे में निधन हो गया और दामाद घायल हो गए। दामाद को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जोधपुर रेफर किया गया है। लूकड़ की पुत्री राखी कुछ समय पूर्व ही अपने ताऊ के निधन पर ससुराल सोलापुर से फलोदी आई थी और अब दामाद अमित वैद उसे लेने के लिए आए हुए थे। राखी की शादी गत वर्ष मई में ही हुई थी।

आज दोपहर करीब साढ़े 12 बजे दोनों मोटरसाइकिल पर कुरजां देखने के लिए खीचन के लिए रवाना हुए थे। रास्ते में नदी बहाव क्षेत्र में सामने से आ रहे एक ट्रबो ने मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी जिससे दोनों जने घायल हो गए। सरकारी अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान राखी की मौत हो गई। दामाद को जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। शाम को राखी का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। लूंकड की पुत्री की हादसे में मौत पर लोगों ने गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है।

सड़क हादसे में डंपर चालक की मौत
क्षेत्र में ट्रक की टक्कर से डम्पर चालक की मौत हो गई है। थाना अधिकारी देवेन्द्रसिंह ने बताया कि राणाराम पुत्र गोमाराम जाट निवासी नया बाटाडू थाना गिड़ा ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि उनका चचेरा भाई 37 वर्षीय चनणाराम पुत्र चेतनराम जाट अपनी गाड़ी डम्पर को लेकर गांव से 14 दिसम्बर को रात्रि करीब 9:30 बजे चाबा गांव से शेरगढ़ की तरफ जेठूसिंह कटर आरा के पास अपनी गाड़ी लेकर पहुंचा तभी सामने से एक ट्रक चालक ने तेज व लापरवाही से टक्कर मार दी। जिससे उनके चचेरे भाई के गंभीर चोट लगने पर मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई धनाराम, हैड कांस्टेबल प्रेमसिंह व हैड कांस्टेबल राजेन्द्रसिंह ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया है।

