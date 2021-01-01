पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंकींग:पीएनबी में मर्ज हुई दोनों बैंकों के ग्राहकों को 31 मार्च तक लेनी होगी नए कोड वाली चेकबुक

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में गत वर्ष 1 अप्रैल को मर्ज हुई ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स और यूनाइटेड बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के ग्राहकों को 31 मार्च तक नए आईएफएससी व माइकर कोड वाली चेकबुक लेनी होगी, क्योंकि 1 अप्रैल से पुरानी चेकबुक उपयोगी नहीं रहेगी। साथ ही ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन यानी आरटीजीएस या एनईएफटी के लिए भी नए कोड का उपयोग करना होगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि इन दोनों ही बैंकों के पीएनबी में मर्जर के बाद डाटा माइग्रेशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने तक इन दोनों बैंक के ग्राहकों को लेनदेन में परेशानी ना हो, इसके लिए 31 मार्च तक पुरानी चेकबुक इत्यादि से ट्रांजेक्शन की सुविधा दी गई है। चूंकि, मर्जर के बाद दोनों पुरानी बैंकों की विभिन्न शाखाओं को नए आईएफएससी व माइकर कोड आवंटित हो चुके हैं।

ऐसे में अब उन ग्राहकों को 31 मार्च तक नए कोड वाली चेकबुक इश्यू करवानी होगी। ऐनवक्त पर किसी तरह की परेशानी से बचने के लिए ग्राहकों से अपील कर रहे हैं कि वे समय रहते नई चेकबुक अपनी ब्रांच से प्राप्त कर लें। साथ ही ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन में भी नए आईएफएससी का उपयोग करना होगा।
बिना ईएमवी वाली एटीएम मशीनों पर नहीं निकाल सकेंगे रुपए
पीएनबी के ग्राहक 1 फरवरी से बिना ईएमवी वाली एटीएम मशीनों से रुपए नहीं निकाल पाएंगे। सुरक्षित मानी जाने वाली एटीएम मशीनों में एटीएम कार्ड में लगी चिप पढ़ी जाती है और इस दौरान ईएमवी मशीन में कार्ड कुछ देर के लिए लॉक भी हो जाता है। बैंक के अनुसार धोखाधड़ी के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए यह कदम उठाया है।

बिना ईएमवी वाली मशीनों में कार्ड मैग्नेटिक स्ट्रिप के जरिए पढ़े जाते हैं। पुरानी एटीएम मशीनें, जो बिना ईएमवी वाली होती हैं, तो उनमें कार्ड एक बार स्वैप करके वापस बाहर निकल जाता है और बाद में पिन नंबर एंटर करके ट्रांजेक्शन किए जा सकते हैं। ऐसे कार्ड्स के क्लोन होने की संभावनाएं रहती है, जबकि नए एटीएम या डेबिट कार्ड सुरक्षित चिप वाले होते हैं।

