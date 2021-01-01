पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

65 लाख रुपए के आभूषण व नगदी की चोरी:शहर की सबसे बड़ी चोरी के मामले में पुलिस को मिली अहम सफलता, दो चोर गिरफ्तार, माल बरामद

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
चांदपोल क्षेत्र में हुई चोरी में चोर मंदिर में भगवान को पहनाए जेवर तक ले गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पुलिस आज शाम को करेगी खुलासा

भीतरी शहर के चांदपोल स्थित जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी में एक बंद मकान में हुई करीब 65 लाख रुपए की चोरी के मामले में पुलिस को अहम सफलता मिली है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दो चोरों को गिरफ्तार कर माल बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस आज शाम इस पूरे मामले का खुलासा करेगी।

पुलिस ने क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर चोरों की तलाश की। सामान पोटली में बांद कंधे पर उठा कर ले जाता एक चोर नजर आया था। उसके चेहरे पर मास्क भी नहीं था। पुलिस ने इसके आधार पर तलाश शुरू की। भीतरी शहर में अमूमन चोरी की वारदात होती नहीं है। ऐसे में पुलिस के समक्ष इस चोरी का खुलासा करने का बहुत दबाव था। पुलिस ने भी विशेष टीमें गठित कर चोरों की तलाश शुरू की। सूत्रों का कहना है कि करीब तीन सौ किलोमीटर की दूरी से दो चोरों को पुलिस ने दबोच लिया है। उनके पास से चोरी किया गया सारा सामान भी मिल गया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि शहर के अंदरूनी क्षेत्र जय नारायण व्यास कॉलोनी में अभिषेक पुत्र सतीश व्यास का मकान आया है। परिवार के लोग नाथद्वारा गया हुआ था। रविवार की शाम को ही सूचना मिलने पर घर पर पहुंचा। अलमारियों व बक्सों के ताले टूटे होने के साथ सारा सामान अस्त व्यस्त पड़ा मिला। अज्ञात चोरों ने बड़ी सेेंध लगाकर वहां से 115 तोले सोने के जेवर जिनकी अनुमानित कीमत 58 लाख है, वहीं तीन किलो चांदी और 3 लाख की नगदी पर हाथ साफ कर गए। चोरों ने घर को कोना कोना छान मारा। यहां तक कि घर के भगवान के मंदिर में चढ़ाए गए आभूषण तक साफ कर गए।

गली में पड़े मिले थे लिफाफे

शातिर चोर ने शादी ब्याह में आने वाले लिफाफों को खोलकर उसमें से भी रूपए निकाल लिए थे। फिर उसे गली में फेंक दिया गया था। पुलिस ने मौके से यह लिफाफे भी जब्त किए है। 115 तोला सोना परिवार की तीन बेटियों का बताया गया है।

