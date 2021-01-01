पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • Police Rejected The Application, There Has Been A Change In The Guide Line, Now The High Court Said That The Application Can Be Renewed

राम रथ यात्रा:पुलिस ने खारिज कर दिया था आवेदन, गाइड लाइन में हो गया बदलाव, अब हाईकोर्ट ने कहा नए सिरे से कर सकते है आवेदन

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जोधपुर स्थित राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट को भवन। - Dainik Bhaskar
जोधपुर स्थित राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट को भवन।
  • विश्व हिन्दू परिषद शहर में निकालना चाहता है राम रथ यात्रा

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने विश्व हिन्दू परिषद की ओर से राम रथ यात्रा निकालने को लेकर दायर याचिका का निस्तारण कर दिया। हाईकोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ता को शहर में रथ यात्रा निकालने के लिए नए सिरे से आवेदन पेश करने की स्वतंत्रता प्रदान की है। पूर्व में कोरोना गाइड की पालना में रथ यात्रा निकालने की पुलिस ने अनुमति प्रदान नहीं की। अब राज्य सरकार ने 18 जनवरी से कोरोना गाइड लाइन में कुछ बदलाव किया है। इसके तहत कुछ शर्तों के साथ धार्मिक आयोजन आयोजित किए जा सकते है।

अयोध्या में प्रस्तावित राम मंदिर निर्माण के लोगों तक संदेश पहुंचाने के लिए विश्व हिन्दू परिषद शहर में राम रथ यात्रा निकालना चाहता है। इसके लिए विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के महानगर मंत्री पंडित राजेश दवे ने पुलिस कमिश्नर के समक्ष यात्रा की अनुमति देने के लिए आवेदन किया था। कोरोना गाइड लाइन के अनुसार उस समय धार्मिक आयोजनों पर राज्य सरकार ने रोक लगा रखी थी। ऐसे में उनके आवेदन पर पुलिस ने अनुमति नहीं देने का फैसला किया।

इस पर दवे ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर अनुमति दिलाने की मांग की। इस बीच 18 जनवरी को राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना गाइड में बरती जा रही सख्ती में कुछ छूट प्रदान करते हुए धार्मिक आयोजनों पर लगी रोक को हटा लिया। आज हाईकोर्ट में न्यायाधीश पीएस भाटी की अदालत में मामले की सुनवाई हुई। न्यायाधीश भाटी ने याचिका को निस्तारित करते हुए दवे को नए सिरे से आवेदन करने की स्वतंत्रता प्रदान की। पुलिस के समक्ष यात्रा आयोजित करने की संपूर्ण जानकारी सहित एक बार फिर से आवेदन कर सकते है। साथ ही पुलिस से कहा कि वह आवेदन मिलने के पांच दिन के भीतर इस बारे में निर्णय ले। निर्णय के दौरान कोरोना गाइड लाइन का अवश्य ध्यान रखा जाए।

