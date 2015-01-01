पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतिहास के झरोखे से:जयपुर महाराजा को दहेज में दे दी पोलो टीम, जोधपुर से हारने के बाद पटियाला ने कभी नहीं खेला पोलो

जोधपुर32 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर के शिवराज सिंह पोलो खेलते हुए।
  • जोधपुर से निकले पोलो खिलाड़ियों ने पूरी दुनिया में मचाई थी धूम

सूर्यनगरी में एक बार फिर घोड़ों के टप्पों की आवाज गुंजना शुरू हो चुकी है। जोधपुर पोलो सीजन शुरू हो चुका है और इसमें देश के नामी खिलाड़ी अपने खेल कौशल का प्रदर्शन करेंगे। देश में जोधपुर को पोलो का घर माना जाता है। जोधपुर में पोलो का सुनहरा इतिहास रहा है और यहां से दुनिया के बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी निकले है। जोधपुर के खिलाड़ियों की चमक इतनी शानदार रही है कि पोलो के शौकीन जयपुर महाराजा की टीम जोधपुर को कभी पराजित नहीं कर पाई। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी शादी में जोधपुर महाराजा से पोलो टीम को ही दहेज में मांग लिया। इसके बाद जयपुर इस शाही खेल में छा गया।

ऐसे हुई शुरुआत

सर प्रताप ने वर्ष 1889 में कर्नल स्टुअर्ट बिटसन के साथ जोधपुर लांसर्स गठन कर मॉर्डन जोधपुर पोलो को जन्म दिया। चार साल बाद 1893 में जोधपुर की पोलो टीम इंडियन चैम्पियन रही। उसमें सर प्रताप के साथ ठाकुर धौंकलसिंह, मेजर बीटसन और ठाकुर हरिसिंह शामिल रहे। उस समय भारत के चार प्रमुख पोलों टीमों में जोधपुर की गणना होती थी। वर्ष 1887 में सरप्रताप जब इंग्लैण्ड गए तब उस प्रथम भारतीय पोलो टीम के खिलाड़ी थे जिन्होंने ब्रिटिश खिलाडि़यों को उनकी धरती पर चैलेंज किया था। सरप्रताप ने उनके तीसरे पुत्र राव राजा हनूत सिंह को पोलो खेल में पारंगत किया जिन्होंने बाद में विश्व के प्रसिद्ध पोलो खिलाड़ी के रूप में पहचान बनाई।

पूरी दुनिया में बनाई पहचान

सर प्रताप के प्रोत्साहन के कारण विभिन्न ठिकानों से सानदार पोलो खिलाड़ी सामने आए। उस दौर में जोधपुर में आठ पोलो मैदान हुआ करते थे। जोधपुर की टीम ने न केवल देश में बल्कि विदेश में अपनी सफलता का परचम लहराया। सर प्रताप के अलावा तत्कालीन महाराज सरदार सिंह, हनूत सिंह, धोकल सिंह, पृथ्वी सिंह बेड़ा, दलपत सिंह रोहट और हनूत सिंह की टीम लगातार अपराजित रही।

पटियाला ने फिर नहीं खेला पोलो

वर्ष 1922 में जोधपुर व पटियाला की टीमों के बीच दिल्ली में पचास हजार दर्शकों के सामने ऐतिहासिक मैच खेला गया। उस समय पटियाला की टीम का देश में बहुत बड़ा नाम था। दोनों के बीच रोमांचक मुकाबला हुआ। अंतिम चक्कर में हनूत सिंह के बेहतरीन खेल के दम पर जोधपुर ने शानदार जीत हासिल की। अपनी टीम की हार से निराश पटियाला महाराजा भूपेन्द्रसिंह ने अपनी टीम के घोड़ों को दर्शकों के बीच खुला छोड़ दिया। साथ ही सभी खिलाड़ियों से अपने पोलो स्टिक को जला देने का आदेश दिया। इसके बाद पटियाला ने कभी पोलो नहीं खेला।

दहेज में दे दी पोलो टीम

पोलों खिलाड़ी जयपुर के महाराजा सवाई मान सिंह द्वितीय ने तीन शादियां की थी। उनकी पहली पत्नी महारानी मरुधर कंवर जोधपुर के महाराजा सरदार सिंह की बेटी थी। उनकी पहली शादी 30 जनवरी 1924 को हुई थी। शादी के बाद उन्होंने जोधपुर महाराजा से अपनी पोलो टीम को मजबूत करने के लिए कुछ घोड़े और उनके लिए एक प्रशिक्षक मांगा। जोधपुर से कई घोड़े व कुछ खिलाड़ियों को जयपुर भेजा गया। इसके बावजूद जयपुर की टीम कभी जोधपुर को पराजित नहीं कर पाई। इसके बाद 24 अप्रैल 1932 को जोधपुर के महाराजा सुमेर सिंह की बेटी किशोर कंवर से दूसरी शादी की थी। इस शादी के समय उन्होंने जोधपुर के तत्कालीन महाराजा उम्मेदसिंह से उनकी पोलो टीम ही मांग ली। महाराजा उम्मेदसिंह ने उन्हें निराश नहीं किया। हनूतसिंह के नेतृत्व में सभी खिलाड़ियों को जयपुर भेज दिया गया। इसके बाद जयपुर की टीम ने पूरी दुनिया में अपनी अलग पहचान कायम की।

बरकरार रहा जोधपुर का जलवा

पचास के दशक में जोधपुर के हनूत सिंह के अलावा प्रेम सिंह, तखतसिंह, जबरसिंह बिजय सिंह व कर्नल किशन जैसे नामी खिलाड़ियों ने जोधपुर में पोलो का जलवा बरकरार रखा। ये सबी पांच हैंडीकेप से अधिक के खिलाड़ी थे। जब्बरसिंह तो 8 हैंडीकेप के खिलाड़ी रहे। उस दौर में जोधपुर ने छह बार विश्व कप जीता।

शिवराज सिंह ने फिर लौटाया गौरव

नामी खिलाड़ियों के रिटायर्ड होने के साथ जोधपुर में पोलो का पराभव शुरू हो गया। वर्ष 1998 में पूर्व नरेश गजसिंह के बेटे शिवराज सिंह ने जोधपुर में पोलो को फिर से शुरू किया। वे स्वयं भी बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी रहे। उन्होंने एक नया पोलो मैदान बनवाया। साथ ही जोधपुर पोलो सीजन शुरू कराया। इसी पोलो प्रेम ने उनके जीवन को ग्रहण लगा दिया। फरवरी 2005 में जयपुर में खेले जा रहे एक पोलो मैच के दौरान तेज गति से भाग रहा शिवराज सिंह का घोड़ा एक अन्य घोड़े से टकरा गया। सिर के बल नीचे गिरने से वे कौमा में चले गए और तीन माह तक बेहोश रहे। वे ठीक तो हो गए, लेकिन अभी तक उससे पूरी तरह से उबर नहीं पाए। ऐसे में लगा कि जोधपुर में पोलो अब आगे नहीं बढ़ पाएगा, लेकिन पूर्व नरेश गजसिंह ने अपने बेटे के प्रिय शौक पोलो को जोधपुर में जिंदा रखा और अब हर वर्ष यहां पोलो सीजन आयोजित होता है और उसमें देश-विदेश के नामी खिलाड़ी हिस्सा ले यहां के गौरवशाली अतीत की यादों को ताजा करते है।

