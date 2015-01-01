पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:भोपालगढ़ अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों के पद रिक्त, मरीज हो रहे परेशान

भोपालगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रभारी चिकित्सक व उनकी डॉक्टर पत्नी कोरोना पॉजिटिव, एक डॉक्टर कोरोना सैंपलिंग में लगे

भोपालगढ़ कस्बे के राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पिछले लंबे समय से डॉक्टरों के साथ ही विभिन्न पद रिक्त है। इसके चलते मरीजों को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कई बार घोषणाओं में रिक्त पदों को 1 सप्ताह में भरने का आश्वासन दिया गया,लेकिन अभी तक रिक्त पद नहीं भरे गए। इन दिनों मौसमी बीमारियों के साथ ही कोरोनावायरस कोविड-19 के पॉजिटिव मरीज बढ़ने पर अस्पताल दबाव बढ़ गया है। इधर, अस्पताल के प्रभारी डॉ दीपक माथुर व उनकी पत्नी डॉ विनीता माथुर दोनों कोरोना पॉजिटिव पर जाने के बाद होम आइसोलेशन में चल रहे हैं।

वहीं डॉ मुकेश ढाका कोरोनावायरस कॉविड 19 के पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों के सैंपल लेने में व्यस्त रहते हैं। डॉ हनुमान चौधरी ऑपरेशन के लिए थिएटर में चले जाने के बाद अस्पताल में दूसरा कोई डॉक्टर नहीं रहता। ऐसे में मरीजों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। अस्पताल में मुख्यतः 2 डॉक्टर जिनमें फिजिशियन व बच्चों के डॉक्टर की विशेष जरूरत है।

ऐसे में इन डॉक्टरों के पद रिक्त होने के कारण मरीजों की खासी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। वहीं नवंबर माह के अंतिम सप्ताह के दिनों में मौसम में परिवर्तन होने के कारण मौसमी बीमारियों के मरीजों की संख्या में भी बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

मुख्य ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ दिलीप चौधरी ने बताया कि भोपालगढ़ अस्पताल में काफी कार्मिकों के पद रिक्त है। साथ ही 2 डॉक्टर के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने, एक डॉक्टर के जांच सैंपल लेने में ड्यूटी लगी होने से व्यवस्थाएं प्रभावित हो रही है। ऐसे में मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की जाएगी। सरकार से रिक्त पदों को भरवाने के लिए भी पत्र भेजा जा चुका है।

