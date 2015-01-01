पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • Pran Tyagya, Protecting The Border Of The Country In The Year 1973, BSF Issued Operational Casualty Certificate After 47 Years

अनूठा मामला:वर्ष 1973 में देश की सीमा की रक्षा करते हुए प्राण त्यागे, 47 वर्ष पश्चात बीएसएफ ने जारी किया ऑपरेशनल कैज्यूल्टी प्रमाण पत्र

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीमा पर गश्त लगाते बीएसएफ के जवान।
  • परिजनों में खुशी की लहर, कहा अब कहीं जाकर सरकारी स्तर पर मिली मान्यता

बीएसएफ ने वर्ष 1973 में राजस्थान सेक्टर में सीमा की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देने वाले अपने एक जवान के ऑपरेशनल कैज्यूल्टी प्रमाण पत्र 47 वर्ष पश्चात जारी किया है। बीएसएफ ने अब स्वीकार किया है कि जोधपुर के ओसियां तहसील के तापू गांव निवासी गोविन्द सिंह ने देश के सीमा की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान दिया। गोविन्दसिंह के परिजन लंबे अरसे से प्रयासरत थे कि बीएसएफ़ यह स्वीकार करे कि उन्होंने देश की सीमा की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राण त्यागे।

अब बीएसएफ के डीजी राकेश अस्थाना ने स्वयं पत्र लिख कर गोविन्दसिंह की पत्नी अमान कंवर, बेटों भंवर सिंह व उम्मेद सिंह को इस बारे में जानकारी दी है। परिजनों को यह पत्र मिलते ही उनके चेहरे खिल उठे। उन्हें इस बात का संतोष है कि उनके पति/पिता ने देश हित में अपने प्राणों का त्याग किया था, उसे अब कहीं जाकर सरकारी स्तर पर मान्यता मिली है।

यह था मामला

आरक्षक गोविन्दसिंह वर्ष 1957 में बीएसएफ़ में भर्ती हुए थे। वर्ष 1973 में वे राजस्थान सीमा पर तैनात थे। उस समय तक पाकिस्तान का बंटवारा हो चुका था। ऐसे में बांग्ला देश के कई लोग राजस्थान होकर पाकिस्तान जाने की फिराक में रहते थे। सीमा पर तब तक तारबंदी भी नहीं हुई थी। 20 मई 1973 को एक शरणार्थी परिवार के दस सदस्य अपने तीन मवेशी के साथ सीमा पर स्थित पिलर संख्या 920 के पास से पाकिस्तान सीमा में घुसने लगे। उस समय आरक्षक गोविन्दसिंह ने उन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन वे जबरन पाकिस्तानी की सीमा में प्रवेश कर गए। पाकिस्तान में प्रवेश करने के बाद वहां के सुरक्षा बलों ने गोलियां दागना शुरू कर दी। उस समय सीमा पर कोई ऐसा स्थान नहीं था कि जिसके पीछे पोजिशन लेकर जवाबी हमला किया जा सके। ऐसे में आरक्षक गोविन्दसिंह व अन्य आरक्षक अनजाने में पाकिस्तानी सीमा में दाखिल हो गए और एक स्थान पर पोजिशन ले जवाबी हमला बोल दिया। गोलीबारी बंद होने के बाद पोस्ट कमांडर ने सभी आरक्षकों को वापस लौटने का आदेश दिया। वापस लौटते समय सभी जवान खुले में थे। उसी समय पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर से गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। दो गोली लगने से गोविन्दसिंह वहीं पर वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए।

ऑपरेशनल कैज्यूल्टी प्रमाण पत्र

देश के सीमा की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले सेना के जवानों को ऑपरेशनल कैज्यूल्टी प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाता है। लेकिन बीएसएफ व अन्य अर्द्ध सैन्य बलों में यह प्रमाण पत्र देने की परम्परा नहीं रही है। लेकिन अब इस परम्परा में बदलाव किया गया है। इस प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए जवान के परिजनों को कुछ विशेष सुविधाएं केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों की तरफ से देय होती है।

