निर्देश:कोरोनाकाल में निजी अस्पताल भी डे-केयर सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाएं: कलेक्टर

  • निजी अस्पतालों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक में कलेक्टर बोले- लोगों का जीवन बचाना हमारी प्राथमिकता

कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने कहा कि कोविड-19 महामारी के इस विकट दौर में जीवन रक्षा हमारी प्राथमिकता है, इसलिए निजी अस्पताल भी कोविड संक्रमित रोगियों के लिए राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार राजकीय अस्पतालों में प्रदान की जा रही डे-केयर सुविधा सुविधा मुहैया करवाएं। कलेक्टर गुरुवार को अपने कक्ष में दोपहर 12 बजे निजी अस्पतालों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ कोविड-19 संक्रमितों के लिए निजी अस्पतालों में चिकित्सा सुविधा संबंधी बैठक में अध्यक्ष के रूप में बोल रहे थे।

उन्होंने निजी अस्पतालों के प्रतिनिधियों को कोविड-19 संक्रमितों की चिकित्सा सुविधाओं को और अधिक सुदृढ करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही संक्रमितों के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से निर्धारित दरों पर ही इलाज उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में जानकारी ली। ​उन्होंने कहा कि आमजन को निजी अस्पतालों में उपचार को लेकर किसी प्रकार की असुविधा न हो। इसका विशेष ख्याल रखें। उन्होंने निजी अस्पतालों के प्रतिनिधियों से ऑक्सीजन, आईसीयू बेड सहित अन्य चिकित्सा सुविधाओं की जानकारी ली। साथ ही उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि निजी अस्पतालों को कोविड संक्रमितों को इलाज उपलब्ध कराने में किसी प्रकार की सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए प्रशासन सदैव उनके साथ है।

इस कोविड संक्रमण के दौर का हमें मिलकर सामना करना है। ​बैठक में एडीएम तृतीय अंजुम ताहिर सम्मा, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बलवंत मंडा, डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रीतम सिंह, राजदादीसा अस्पताल, मेडिपल्स अस्पताल, वसुंधरा अस्पताल सहित अन्य निजी अस्पतालों के प्रतिनिधियों ने भाग लिया।

विधायक पंवार ने शहर में कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कलेक्टर से की चर्चा

शहर विधायक मनीषा पंवार ने कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण व बढ़ती मृत्यु दर को नियंत्रित करने के लिए कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह से चर्चा की। पंवार ने एम्स में वर्तमान में 80 बेड की क्षमता को बढ़ाकर 100 बेड करने के लिए एम्स प्रशासन से भी बात की। विधायक ने कलेक्टर से वार्ता के पश्चात मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में कोविड के बढ़ते मरीजों को देखते हुए बेड की क्षमता बढ़ाने और अन्य सामग्री के लिए 20 लाख रुपए अपने कोष से देने की अनुशंसा की। कोरोना मरीजों के लिए राजकीय रेजिडेंसी अस्पताल और कमला नेहरू नगर स्थित राजकीय संक्रामक रोग संस्थान में ऑक्सीजन सुविधायुक्त सहित अतिरिक्त बेड की क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए डाॅ. एसएन मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रधानाचार्य डाॅ. जीएल मीणा और कलेक्टर से आग्रह किया। पंवार ने अस्पताल प्रशासन व कलेक्टर से चर्चा कर लोगों को सावधानी बरतने की अपील की। पंवार ने एमडीएमएच में कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए पीने के पानी की कमी को देख 5000 मिनरल वाटर की बोतलें भामाशाह पप्पूराम डारा के माध्यम से उपलब्ध करवाई।

