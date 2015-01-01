पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संभागीय आयुक्त ने दिए निर्देश:निजी अस्पताल सरकार की तय दराें पर ही मरीजाें का उपचार करें: डाॅ. शर्मा

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • संभागीय आयुक्त ने कोरोना प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालाें में कोविड व आईसीयू बेड के साथ ऑक्सीजन व वेंटिलेटर बढ़ाने के भी दिए निर्देश

संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा ने राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग की ओर से कोरोना प्रबंधन के लिए गठित समिति की पहली बैठक लेकर काेविड-19 व्यवस्थाओं में जरूरत मुताबिक सुधार करने पर जाेर दिया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि सरकार के साथ निजी अस्पताल भी काेविड व आईसीयू बेड और ऑक्सीजन व वेंटिलेटर की संख्या बढ़ाएं ताकि गंभीर मरीजाें का जीवन बचाया जा सके।

सरकारी अस्पतालाें के साथ निजी अस्पताल भी अपना दायित्व पूरी तरह निभाएं और राज्य सरकार की ओर से तय की गई दराें पर ही मरीजाें का उपचार करें। जाे निजी अस्पताल निर्धारित दरों से अधिक वसूल रहे हैं, प्रशासन महामारी अधिनियम के तहत उन पर कार्यवाही करे। डाॅ. शर्मा ने कहा कि अभी कुछ दिन और लोगों को संयम और अनुशासन रखने की आवश्यकता है, जिससे संक्रमण न फैले। उन्होंने समझाइश के बावजूद नहीं मानने वाले व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध चालान व सख्त कानूनी कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश भी दिए।

सरकारी-निजी अस्पतालाें का जायजा कल
बैठक में मानवाधिकार आयोग के रजिस्ट्रार ओमी पुरोहित ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के मरीजों को बेहतर सुविधाएं मिले, इसके लिए कमेटी बनाई है। कमेटी सोमवार को सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा भी लेगी। कमेटी के सदस्य रणजीत जोशी ने कहा कि निजी अस्पतालाें पर पूरी निगरानी रखी जाए और उन्हें पाबंद भी करें, कि वे अधिक दरें नहीं वसूलें। उन्होंने कहा कि एम्स में और बेड बढ़ाने की जरूरत है। कमेटी सदस्य आनंद पुरोहित व गजेंद्र मेहता ने बैठक में कहा कि जगह-जगह भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं हाे। इसके लिए लोगों को निरंतर जागरूक करें व बाजार समय पर बंद हाे, इसकी पुख्ता व्यवस्था की जाए।

एमडीएम अस्पताल में 300 बेड और 50 बेड का सुपर स्पेशियलिटी वार्ड भी
एमडीएमएच अधीक्षक डॉ. एमके आसेरी ने बताया कि 300 मरीज कोविड-19 के भर्ती हैं। जनाना विंग में 284 बेड हैं, लेकिन जरूरत काे देखते हुए अब तीसरे व चाैथे फ्लाेर पर सुपर स्पेशियलिटी वार्ड में भी 50 बेड की व्यवस्था की है। एमजीएच अधीक्षक डॉ. राजश्री बेहरा, एम्स के उप अधीक्षक डॉ. नवीन दत्त व उपनिदेशक एनआर विश्नोई ने बताया कि एम्स में वर्तमान में 115 कोविड-19 मरीज भर्ती हैं, साथ ही 130 आईसीयू बेड की व्यवस्था है।

