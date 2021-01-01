पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:संसाधनाें का समुचित उपयाेग, सफाई व्यवस्था की बेहतर माॅनिटरिंग और 100% घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण दिला सकता है टॉप रैंक

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने निगम दक्षिण काे सफाई में अव्वल आने के लिए दिया 5 सूत्रीय फॉर्मूला

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 की तैयारियों को लेकर शुक्रवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में नगर निगम दक्षिण महापौर व पार्षदों की क्षमता निर्माण बैठक हुई। इसमें जिला कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने शहर को अग्रणी रैंक पर लाने के लिए पांच सूत्रीय फाॅर्मूले पर काम करने की बात कही। उन्होंने सभी पार्षदों से कहा कि हम सभी को पूर्ण इच्छाशक्ति के साथ अपने-अपने वार्ड को सुंदर बनाने के लिए कार्य करना हाेगा तभी हमारा शहर सफाई के मामले में बेहतर परिणाम दे सकेगा।

इसके लिए वार्ड में उपलब्ध हाेने वाले संसाधनों का सर्वोत्तम उपयाेग करें। सफाईकर्मी समय पर वार्ड में पहुंचें और अपना कार्य करें, इसकी बेहतर माॅनिटरिंग हो। घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण के ऑटाे ट्रिपर वार्ड के प्रत्येक गली-माेहल्ले व अंतिम मकान तक पहुंचें और नियमित कचरा संग्रहण करें। हर वार्ड में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 को लेकर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम हाे।

इसके बाद जो भी शहर को सुंदर बनाने में बाधक बने, उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए जुर्माना वसूलें। निगम इन पांच बिंदुओं पर काम करेगा तो निश्चित रूप से इस बार जोधपुर शहर स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में टॉप टेन में शामिल होगा। बैठक में महापौर (दक्षिण) वनिता सेठ, उप महापौर किशन लड्ढा व आयुक्त (दक्षिण) डॉ. अमित यादव मौजूद थे।
सिटीजन वाॅइस और सिटीजन फीडबैक के लिए पार्षद महत्वपूर्ण कड़ी
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण काे लेकर निगम के सामने कई चुनौतियां हैं, जिनमें लोगों द्वारा कचरे को कचरे की गाड़ी में नहीं डालना, पालतू जानवरों काे घूमने के लिए सड़कों पर छोड़ना, प्रतिबंध के बावजूद पॉलीथिन का उपयोग करना और कचरे को जलाना मुख्य है। ऐसे में लोगों को जागरूक करना हाेगा, तभी आमजन की भी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित होगी।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में ओडीएफ शहर, गार्बेज फ्री सिटी, सिटीजन वॉइस, सिटीजन फीडबैक के आधार पर मूल्यांकन हाेगा। निगम स्तर पर जो भी कार्य होने हैं, उसके लिए निगम कार्य कर रहा है, लेकिन सबसे महत्वपूर्ण सिटीजन वॉइस व सिटीजन फीडबैक काे लेकर लोगों को स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के बारे में जानकारी होनी चाहिए और इसके लिए पार्षद सबसे महत्वपूर्ण कड़ी हैं।

कचरा फैलाने वालों से वसूलें जुर्माना राशि
बैठक में तय किया कि बार-बार आग्रह के बावजूद भी कचरा फैलाने वालों के विरुद्ध जुर्माना लगाया जाए। ठोस कचरा प्रबंधन के तहत सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने व गली में कचरा फैलाने पर 200-200 रुपए, सड़क पर गोबर फैलाने पर 100, डस्टबिन में कचरा नहीं डालने पर 1000, सरकारी भूमि पर मलबा डालने पर 500 रुपए, पॉलीथिन का उपयोग करने पर 100 रुपए प्रतिदिन व सीवरेज कनेक्शन नहीं होने पर 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माना राशि तय की गई है।

महापाैर बोलीं- पूरी मदद करेंगे
महापौर दक्षिण ने पार्षदों की ओर से निगम व जिला प्रशासन को विश्वास दिलाया कि सभी पार्षद अपने-अपने वार्डों में स्वच्छ व सुंदर बनाने के लिए कार्य योजना बनाकर काम करेंगे, साथ ही निगम की ओर से जो भी कार्यक्रम दिया जाएगा उसको पूरा करने का प्रयास करेंगे। बैठक के दौरान यूएमसी प्रोजेक्ट एसोसिएट नेहा सिंह की ओर से पीपीटी के माध्यम से स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 के बारे में विस्तार से प्रेजेंटेशन दिया गया। बैठक में प्रतिपक्ष नेता गणपतसिंह चौहान, अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त राकेश कुमार शर्मा, उपायुक्त आकांक्षा बैरवा सहित पार्षद व निगम अफसर मौजूद थे।

