रेलवे:10 ट्रेनों को भगत की कोठी स्टेशन से ही संचालित करने का प्रस्ताव

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
सिटी रेलवे स्टेशन पर सीमित प्लेटफॉर्म के चलते अब कुछ ट्रेनों को शहर के उपनगरीय भगत की कोठी स्टेशन से ही संचालित करने का प्रस्ताव उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे जोन मुख्यालय को भेजा गया है। मंडल रेल प्रबंधक के अनुमोदन के बाद परिचालन विभाग की ओर से तैयार किए गए इस प्रस्ताव में पांच जोड़ी ट्रेनों की रवानगी व समापन भी इसी स्टेशन पर करने को कहा गया है।

दरअसल, जोधपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर पांच ही प्लेटफॉर्म हैं। ट्रेनें लगातार बढ़ती जा रही हैं। मालगाड़ियों की संख्या में भी बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है। ऐसे में ट्रेनों के बढ़ते दबाव के चलते स्टेशन की लाइनें व्यस्त रहने लगी हैं। इसका असर यात्रियों पर भी पड़ता है।

प्लेटफॉर्म पर जगह नहीं होने के कारण ट्रेनों को जोधपुर के बाहर रोके रखना भी पड़ता है। जोधपुर पहुंचने के बाद इन ट्रेनों की शंटिंग, वाशिंग लाइन भेजना, कोच खराब होने पर उसे अलग करना जैसे कार्य से भी ट्रेनों की आवाजाही पर असर पड़ता है। इसके मद्देनजर रेलवे की ओर से लागू किए जा रहे जीरो बेस्ड टाइम टेबल में 10 ट्रेनों का स्टेशन जोधपुर की जगह भगत की कोठी करने का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है।

इन ट्रेनों का बदल सकता है स्टेशन

  • 19055/56 वलसाड़ जोधपुर साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस
  • 22663/64 चेन्नई एग्मोर जोधपुर साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस
  • 11089/90 पुणे जोधपुर साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस
  • 16507/08 जोधपुर बेंगलुरु जोधपुर द्वि साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस
  • 16533/34 जोधपुर बेंगलुरु साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस
