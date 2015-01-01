पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:गैस के दाम बढ़ाने पर केंद्र के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

जाेधपुर2 घंटे पहले
यूथ कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव और प्रदेश सह प्रभारी मितेंद्र सिंह हर्ष बुधवार को जोधपुर पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने सर्किट हाउस में कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेकर संगठन को मजबूत करने का आह्वान किया। युवा कांग्रेस जोधपुर देहात के जिलाध्यक्ष रामनिवास बुद्धनगर ने संगठन की गतिविधियों के बारे में बताया।

इसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ केंद्र सरकार द्वारा गैस सिलेंडर के दाम बढ़ाने के विरोध में पावटा सर्किल पर प्रदर्शन किया। साथ ही परमवीर चक्र मेजर शैतानसिंह की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर वीरता दिवस मनाया। इस दौरान सांवर परिहार, दयाराम नायल, इंद्रजीत सारण, अचलसिंह गहलोत, फिरोज बैलीम आदि मौजूद थे।

कांग्रेस पार्षद दल का निगम दक्षिण कार्यालय के बाहर सांकेतिक धरना आज

नगर निगम (दक्षिण) के पार्षद दल ने बुधवार को निगम में व्याप्त अव्यवस्थाओं को सुधारने को लेकर बैठक कर चर्चा की। इसमें गुरुवार को निगम दक्षिण कार्यालय के बाहर दोपहर 12 से 2 बजे तक सांकेतिक धरना देने का निर्णय लिया गया।
निजीकरण के खिलाफ बिजलीकर्मी 12 जनवरी को देंगे धरना

जोधपुर डिस्कॉम में किए जा रहे निजीकरण के खिलाफ आगामी 12 जनवरी को जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम श्रमिक संघ की ओर से न्यू पॉवर हाउस स्थित डिस्कॉम एमडी कार्यालय के बाहर धरना व प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। इसके पोस्टर का विमोचन बुधवार को ओल्ड पॉवर हाउस में में किया गया।
मनरेगा : ‘पूरा काम-पूरा दाम’ अभियान का विरोध आज से

‘पूरा काम-पूरा दाम’ अभियान का मनरेगा कार्मिक गुरुवार से विरोध करेंगे। पूरे प्रदेश में हजारों मनरेगा कार्मिकों में अपनी मांगें पूर्ण नहीं होने से सरकार के प्रति रोष है। महात्मा गांधी नरेगा कार्मिक संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रतापराम धांधू ने बताया कि हजारों कार्मिक सरकार के विरोध में अपनी मांगों के संबंध में ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे।

