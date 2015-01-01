पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेडिकल छात्रों को राहत:राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में साढ़े तीन साल की फीस के बराबर बैंक गारंटी देने पर लगाई रोक

जोधपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट की जोधपुर स्थित मुख्य पीठ।- फाइल फोटो
  • मामले की अगली सुनवाई होगी 8 जनवरी को

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने गुरुवार को एक महत्वपूर्ण आदेश जारी कर प्रदेश के प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्रों से ली जा रही साढ़े तीन साल की फीस की बैंक गारंटी जमा कराने के फरमान पर रोक लगा दी। हाईकोर्ट के इस आदेश से नए सत्र से प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्रों के अभिभावकों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले में फीस निर्धारित करने वाली कमेटी, राज्य सरकार व सम्बन्धित प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों को नोटिस जारी किया है।

जोधपुर के एडवोकेट दीपेश सिंह बेनीवाल ने हाईकोर्ट में एक जनहित याचिका दायर कर प्रदेश के प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में साढ़े तीन साल की फीस जितनी बैंक गारंटी मांगने को गलत बताते हुए उस पर रोक लगाने की मांग की। इस पर आज हाईकोर्ट में न्यायाधीश संगीत राज लोढ़ा व न्यायाधीश रामेश्वरलाल व्यास की खंडपीठ में सुनवाई हुई। इस पर खंडपीठ ने याचिकाकर्ता की आपत्ति से सहमति जताते हुए बैंक गारंटी लेने पर अंतरिम रोक लगा दी। साथ ही सभी सम्बन्धित पक्षों को नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश जारी किया। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 8 जनवरी को होगी।

दरअसल, प्रदेश के प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों में अलग-अलग सालाना फीस ली जाती है। सबसे कम फीस 15 लाख रुपए सालाना है। कुछ मेडिकल कॉलेजों ने प्रथम वर्ष की फीस जमा कराने के साथ ही दो वर्ष की फीस अग्रिम जमा कराने का आदेश निकाला। बाद में इसका विरोध होते देख सभी प्राइवेट मेडिकल कॉलेजों ने नया प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्रों से प्रथम वर्ष की फीस के अलावा साढ़े तीन साल की फीस के बराबर राशि की बैंक गारंटी देने को कहा। इस तरह अभिभावकों की चिंता बढ़ गई। उन्हें 52.50 लाख रुपए या इससे अधिक की बैंक गारंटी जमा करवानी थी। ऐसे करने की मशक्कत के साथ ही गांरटी के बदले बैंक को देय भुगतान से उनकी जेब ढीली होने वाली थी। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश से उन्हें बहुत बड़ी राहत मिली है।

बैंक गारंटी से परेशानी क्यों

अधिकांश बैंक बैंक गारंटी देने के लिए 0.5 से 1.5 फीसदी फीस लेते हैं साथ ही 25 फीसदी राशि की फिक्स डिपॉजिट भी मांगते हैं। ऐसे में अभिभावक पर डबल मार पड़ती है। परेशान होकर अभिभावक डेढ़ से 2 साल की अतिरिक्त फीस जमा कराता है, जो 25 से 40 लाख तक पड़ती है। अब अभिभावकों को सिर्फ एक फीस देनी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें