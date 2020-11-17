जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट की तारीफ:अक्टूबर में 30,448 यात्रियों ने किया सफर, एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी बोली- यात्री यातायात में लिफ्ट देखकर खुशी हुई

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
मंगलवार को एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट की तारीफ की। एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि सन सिटी भारत के लिए एक द्वार है क्योंकि यहां का मौसम उज्ज्वल रहता है। पूरे साल वहां धूप खिली रहती है। एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी का जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट यात्री यातायात में लिफ्ट देखकर खुशी हुई। इसलिए एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया को उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही फ्लाइट की संख्या कोरोना से पहले के नंबर तक पहुंच जाएगी।
इसके साथ जानकारी शेयर करते हुए एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने बताया कि अक्टूबर महीने में जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट पर 30,448 यात्रियों ने सफर किया। जो सितंबर माह में 18,264 था। इसके साथ अक्टूबर में कुल 87 फ्लाइट शेड्यूल्ड फ्लाइट का संचालन किया गया। वहीं, सितंबर में केवल 59 शेड्यूल्ड फ्लाइट का संचालन किया गया था।
एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया का ट्वीट
A doorway to India's Sun City because the weather remains bright and sunny all around the year there, #AAI's Jodhpur @aaijdhairport is glad to see a lift in passenger traffic. And hence AAI hopes to match pre-#COVID19 numbers real soon. #IndiaFliesHigh pic.twitter.com/2E2lWwQirt— Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 17, 2020
Located in the 'Blue City' of India, #AAI's Jodhpur @aaijdhairport has shown a rise in aircraft movement since 25th May'20. In the month of May, 2 non-scheduled flights operated whereas, last month 87 scheduled & 15 non-scheduled flights operated from the airport. #IndiaFliesHigh pic.twitter.com/M0FoNeww4b— Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 12, 2020
