विंटर ट्रेंड:गर्म कपड़ों में फिर लौटा राजस्थानी प्रिंट, एंगूरा वूलन के जैकेट्स में पसंद आ रहे लाइनिंग और ब्लॉक प्रिंट

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
तीन दिन से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है और सर्द हवाओं से बचने के लिए लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े निकाल लिए हैं। शहर के गारमेंट्स शोरूम में भी सर्दियों के लिए विंटर कलेक्शन दिखने लगा है। हालांकि इस बार कोरोना की वजह से नेपाली गर्म कपड़े बेचने नहीं आए हैं इसलिए गर्म कपड़ों की शॉपिंग के लिए शोरूम विजिट करने होंगे।

सरदारपुरा सी रोड और बी रोड पर ज्यादातर शोरूम अपने विंटर कलेक्शन को डिस्पले भी कर चुके हैं। डिजाइनर्स का कहना है कि इस बार विंटर वियर में भी लाइट और इंग्लिश कलर पसंद किए जा रहे हैं। लाइट एंब्रोइड्री, शाइनी लुक लाइट कलर्स के साथ कुछ डार्क कॉम्बो डिजाइन भी बाजार में दिख रही हैं।

नईसड़क स्थित एक शोरूम की ऑनर संध्या जिंदल ने बताया कि इस बार वैरायटी रिच लुक में अधिक है और इसमें सेल्फ प्रिंट ज्यादा पसंद किया जा रहा है जो पूरी तरह से वुलन थ्रेड वर्क है। फर का यूज कॉलर्स में यूज किया जा रहा है।

लाइट कलर में शाइनी और शिमर लुक के लिए सिल्वर और गोल्डन थ्रेड के साथ पर्ल और स्टोन व क्रिस्टल का वर्क पसंद किया जा रहा है। लेकिन इस बार जैकेट्स के रूप में लांग स्वेटर और ब्लेजर कम स्वेटर का ट्रेंड ज्यादा पसंद किया जा रहा है। बी रोड पर एक शोरूम ऑनर ज्ञानचंद ने बताया कि वुमंस के लिए डिजाइनर पौंचू और लांग कोटनुमा स्वेटर पसंद किए जा रहे हैं।
शॉल और पौंचू में हाथी घोड़े का राजस्थानी प्रिंट
इन दिनों पौंचू में इंपोर्टेड वैरायटी के अलावा हिमाचल और लुधियाना के ट्रेंडी स्टाइल हैं जो कि प्योर लैदर के साथ बनाए गए हैं। इनमें प्योर वूल थ्रेड का प्रयोग किया गया है। खास तौर से राजस्थानी प्रिंट और छापे का वर्क जिनमें हाथी और घोड़ा को बॉर्डर पर सजाया गया है।

ये बरसों पुराना ट्रेंड है इस सीजन में दोबारा आया है। इनमें प्रिंट के साथ शाइनी लुक के साथ क्रिस्टल व पर्ल वर्क भी पसंद किया जा रहा है। यह बहुत ही लाइट है जो शाइनिंग देने का काम कर रहा है। इस ऊन के बने लांग कार्डीगन भी हैं।
स्वेट शर्ट के साथ ऑनर कोट
इस बार गर्ल्स के लिए भी स्वेट शर्ट लॉन्च हुए हैं और ये इस सीजन में यूनिक और स्टाइलिश लुक के लिए प्रिफर किए जा रहे हैं। इनमें खास तौर से सॉफ्ट वूल में ऑनर कोट यूनिक लुक के साथ हैं। इनमें डार्क और लाइट के काॅम्बो के सेल्फ प्रिंट लेटेस्ट हैं। इनके ऊपर फैदरनुमा शीट है जो सर्दियों में आपको पूरी तरह गर्म रखेगी। प्योर वुलन के सूट और प्लाजो भी खासा ट्रेंड में है। मेंस में प्योर लैदर की जैकेट्स का खासा ट्रेंड है, लेकिन बच्चों के लिए फैदर्स और फर की डिजाइन इस बार दिख रही हैं।
बफर जैकेट विद एंगूरा वुलन
इस बार पैराशूट जैकेट्स डबल लेयर में हैं और इनके नीचे हिमाचल के वूल और फर की लेयर है। इटालियन वूल में बफर जैकेट्स बाजार में दिख रहे हैं। ये दोनों रिवर्सेबल हैं और इनमें वूलन, लैदर और प्योर वॉर्म फेब्रिक का प्रयोग किया गया है। इन सीजन में पेल यलो और अर्दी कलर्स के प्रयोग ज्यादा पसंद किए जा रहे हैं। एंगूरा वूलन में मेंस और वुमंस की लांंग और शॉर्ट जैकेट्स हैं जो बहुत ही सॉफ्ट हैं। इनमें लाइनिंग, ज्योमेट्रिकल और ब्लॉक प्रिंट पसंद किए जा रहे हैं जो न्यूड कलर्स में हैं।

