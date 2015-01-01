पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

र्धम:श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाई रामदास महाराज की बरसी

पीपाड़ शहरएक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय सापासर तालाब किनारे ऐतिहासिक धार्मिक स्थल खाखीजी बगेची परिसर में सोमवार को साकेत वासी महंत बाबा रामदास महाराज की 13वीं बरसी गादीपति महंत हिरामणिदास महाराज के सान्निध्य में हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई है। इस अवसर पर अनेक धार्मिक कार्यक्रम हुए, जिसमें संतों के अलावा बगेची से जुड़े श्रद्धालुओं ने शिरकत की।

बरसी महोत्सव दौरान सर्वप्रथम साकेत वासी महंत के समाधि स्थल पर विशेष पूजा अर्चना के बाद उपस्थित संतों व धाम से जुड़े भक्तगणों द्वारा पुष्पांजली अर्पित कर बाबा रामदास महाराज को श्रद्धा के साथ याद किया गया है। इस दौरान महाप्रसादी के लिए पहले संतों की पतंग लगी फिर उपस्थित भक्तगणों ने भी गुरु प्रसादी ग्रहण की गई है।

उधर रविवार रात्रि को समय एक शाम बाबा रामदास महाराज के नाम भजन संध्या में क्षेत्रीय कलाकार राणूसिंह बाड़ा, पुजारी ओमदास वैष्णव, संत त्रिलोकराम, नेमीचंद शर्मा, सुमेर गिरि, मुन्ना गिरि, ओमगिरि, बाबूभाई मुंडेल सहित अन्य कलाकारों ने भजनों की सरिता बहाई है। पुजारी ओंकारदास ने गणेश व गुरु वंदना के साथ भजन संध्या का आगाज किया।

बरसी महोत्सव में संत विश्रामदास. महंत बाबूगिरि, लटियाल संत गणेशनाथ, संत त्रिलोकराम, उपखंड अधिकारी शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित, राज बाह्मण महासभा जिलाध्यक्ष घनश्याम ओझा, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, रघुनाथ टाक, अशोक दवे, सुरेन्द्र सियाग, रामदिन सेवंर, अमराराम, राहुल हलवाई, पुजारी लीलाधर सहित अनेक गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।
जितेंद्र बने संत जमुनादास
कार्यक्रम के दौरान पुजारी ओंकारदास महाराज के शिष्य जितेंद्र का खाखी अखाड़ा परंपरानुसार संस्कार मुंडन भी करवाया गया है। वहीं संस्कार मुंडन के बाद जितेंद्र संत जमुनादास बन गए हैं। इस दौरान उन्हें संतों के कपड़े व लंगोट भी धारण करवाई गई है।

