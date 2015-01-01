पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका चुनाव 2020:17 साल बाद पीपाड़ में कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनने से पहले बगावत, अध्यक्ष का टिकट नहीं मिला तो लक्ष्मी ने दिया इस्तीफा

पीपाड़ शहरएक घंटा पहले
इस्तीफा सोपती लक्ष्मी कच्छवाहा।
  • पीपाड़ में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए एक को छोड़ कांग्रेस के सारे दावेदार पीछे हटे, समु देवी सांखला को बनाया प्रत्याशी, निवर्तमान चेयरमैन कच्छवाह की पत्नी भाजपा से मैदान में
  • सबसे पहले निर्विरोध पार्षद बनी लक्ष्मी कच्छवाहा ने पार्षद पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कांग्रेस के पास अब भी 20 पार्षद

पीपाड़ में मंगलवार को कांग्रेस पार्टी में दिन भर हाई ड्रामा चला। नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद पर सहमति नहीं बनने पर फैसला मुख्यमंत्री पर छोड़ा और बाद में वार्ड 1 से जीती समू देवी सांखला को टिकट दिया। इससे नाराज होकर सबसे पहले निर्विरोध चुनी गई लक्ष्मी कच्छवाह ने पार्षद पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। वे अध्यक्ष पद की प्रबल दावेदार थी लेकिन उन्हें टिकट नहीं मिला। सोमवार को कांग्रेस के 9 पार्षदों ने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दावेदारी करते हुए फार्म लिए थे लेकिन मंगलवार सुबह पार्टी ने उन्हें मना लिया। ब्लॉक व जिला स्तर पर समु देवी के नाम पर सहमति बनी।

इसके बाद पार्षद लक्ष्मी ने कलेक्टर को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया। उसमें उन्होंने स्थानीय नेताओं पर कई प्रकार के आरोप लगाए हैं। पीपाड़ में 17 साल बाद कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बन रहा है लेकिन इससे पहले ही बगावत शुरू हो गई। हालांकि कांग्रेस के पास पर्याप्त संख्या बल है। बताया जा रहा है कि तीन निर्दलीयों से भी पार्टी संपर्क में है। वहीं, पूरे घटनाक्रम के बाद पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी अब जैसलमेर में कर दी है। इधर, पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़, विधायक हीरालाल मेघवाल के साथ जोधपुर से समु देवी सीधे रिटर्निंग कार्यालय पहुंची और एसडीएम शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित को नामांकन जमा करवाया।
पहले वार्ड 34 की पार्षद सीता देवी सबसे आगे थी
चेयरमैन के लिए वार्ड एक समू देवी सांखला व वार्ड 34 से सीतादेवी कच्छावाह की दावेदारी मुख्य थी। अधिकांश पार्षद सीता देवी के नाम पर सहमत हो गए। उनका फार्म भी भरवा दिया गया। ऐनवक़्त पर आलकमान ने समू देवी को टिकट दे दिया। इसके बाद सीता देवी को मनाने में पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़, विधायक हीरालाल मेघवाल, प्रभारी शिवकरण सैनी को कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

एमए पास पार्षद राजनीति में फेल, कलेक्टर को सौंपे इस्तीफे में बताई पीड़ा

जिला स्तर के नेताओं ने अदम्य दुर्भावनापूर्ण रणनीति की, ऐसे उम्मीदवार का समर्थन किया जो स्वयं व उसके पति पूर्णतः अशिक्षित व अनपढ़ है

