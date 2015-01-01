पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:बगावती वायरस ने रोकी प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट

बिलाड़ा/पीपाड़ शहर2 घंटे पहले
  • नगरपालिका चुनाव के नामांकन शुरू हुए दो दिन हो गए हैं, लेकिन अभी तक कांग्रेस व भाजपा ने एक भी उम्मीदवार की घोषणा नहीं की
  • बिलाड़ा में दूसरे दिन मात्र एक नामांकन, जबकि 117 दावेदार ले गए फार्म, दो दिनों में 182 फार्म लिए मगर जमा सिर्फ एक हुआ
  • पीपाड़ में दूसरे दिन दो निर्दलीयों ने भरे फार्म, जबकि 100 नामांकन पत्र ले जा चुके हैं अब तक, मगर जमा कराए सिर्फ तीन ने

बिलाड़ा व पीपाड़ में निकाय चुनावों को लेकर किसी भी दल ने अब तक प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी नहीं की है। जबकि नामांकन शुरू हुए दो दिन हो गए। बताया जा रहा है कि पार्टियों काे टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज दावेदारों की बगावत का डर है। ऐसे में फूंक फूंककर कदम रखे जा रहे हैं। नगरपालिका बिलाड़ा चुनाव की लोक सूचना जारी होने के बाद दूसरे दिन मात्र एक नामांकन जमा हुआ जबकि दूसरे दिन 117 दावेदार फार्म ले गए।

दो दिनों में कुल 182 दावेदार फार्म ले गए हैं लेकिन जमा सिर्फ एक ने ही कराया है। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामचंद्र खटीक ने बताया कि मंगलवार को एक प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किया है। जो नामांकन पत्र जमा हुआ है वो वार्ड नंबर 9 से सत्यनारायण ने बीजेपी से जमा करवाया है।

अब नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाने के लिए मात्र 3 दिन ही बचे हैं और 35 वार्डों से 100 से ज्यादा नामांकन जमा होने की उम्मीद की जा रही है। वहीं दूसरे दिन 117 दावेदार रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय से फार्म ले गये हैं। इनमें कांग्रेस के 39, बीजेपी के 65 व निर्दलीय के 13 दावेदार फार्म लेकर गए हैं। दो दिनों में कुल 182 दावेदार अब तक फार्म ले जा चुके हैं।

पहले दिन 65 जने फार्म लेकर गये थे। दो दिनों में बीजेपी के 100, कांग्रेस के 62 व निर्दलीय के 20 दावेदार फार्म ले गये हैं। वहीं, पीपाड़ में दूसरे दिन वार्ड 11 से दो प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन किए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी शैतानसिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि नामांकन के दूसरे दिन वार्ड 11 से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ललित पंवार व संदीप पारीक ने नामांकन किए।

वहीं 2 दिनों में 100 नामांकन फॉर्म प्रत्याशियों व पार्टियों द्वारा ले गए। जिसमें 3 प्रत्याशियों ने अभी तक फॉर्म जमा करवाए हैं। बीजेपी व कांग्रेस द्वारा नामांकन के दूसरे दिन भी प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी नहीं की गई है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों पार्टियां एक दूसरे की लिस्ट का इंतजार कर रही है।

उन्हें बगावत का भी डर सता रहा है। इसलिए ऐने मौके पर ही लिस्ट आ सकती है। वहीं दावेदार अपने पक्ष को मजबूत करने के लिए जमकर प्रचार प्रसार कर रहे हैं। पार्टी से टिकट की दावेदारी को लेकर हर प्रकार के हथकंडे अपनाए जा रहे हैं।

भाजपा: सर्वे रिपोर्ट और दावेदारों की सूची जयपुर गई
भाजपा पदाधिकारियों ने मंगलवार सुबह कार्यालय में स्थानीय पदाधिकारियों से चर्चा की और सर्वे रिपोर्ट तथा दावेदारों की सूची अपने साथ जयपुर ले गए। जहां से दावेदारों की अंतिम सूची जारी की जाएगी। भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल राठौड़ व नगर मंडल महामंत्री माधवसिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि चुनाव प्रभारी राजेंद्र बोराणा, जिला अध्यक्ष जगराम विश्नोई, जिला महामंत्री धनराज सोलंकी, जिला संभाग मीडिया प्रभारी जगदीश आदि पदाधिकारी बिलाड़ा पहुंचे। 35 ही वार्डों में करवाए गए सर्वे की रिपोर्ट बंद लिफाफे में और दावेदारों की सूची लेकर जयपुर गए हैं। जहां से प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी की जाएगी। इस दौरान कई पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।
कांग्रेस : दावेदारों की दावेदारी दूसरे के समर्थन में बदली
टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज दावेदारों के पार्टी बदलने की खबरों के बीच एक दावेदार द्वारा दूसरे दावेदार के समर्थन में अपनी दावेदारी वापस लेकर समर्थन देने की घोषणा की गई। कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष धन्नाराम लालावत के नाम पत्र देते हुए इरशाद रज्जा ने बताया कि वह कांग्रेस पार्टी से 18 वार्ड से दावेदारी कर रहा था। अब महावीरसिंह राजपुरोहित के समर्थन में दावेदारी वापस ले रहा हूं।

