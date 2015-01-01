पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यवाही पर रोक:अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई दीपावली तक रोकी

बापिणी23 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस सुरक्षा के साथ अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंचा था प्रशासन
  • ग्रामीणों के अनुरोध पर त्योहार तक स्थगित की कार्यवाही

कस्बे सहित बापिणी खुर्द में ओरण व गोचर भूमि में वर्षों पुराने रहवासी मकान के विरुद्ध लंबे समय से राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय में दायर याचिका की पालना में सोमवार को अतिक्रमण हटाने सरकारी लवाजमा पहुंचा। अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्यवाही करने आए प्रशासनिक लवाजमे के साथ बड़ी संख्या में आए पुलिस जाब्ते को देखकर ग्रामीणों में अफरा तफरी मच गई।

बापिणी तहसीलदार उस्मान खान ने बताया कि लोहावट उपखंड अधिकारी राजीव शर्मा ,ओसियां वृताधिकारी दिनेश कुमार मीणा ,बापिणी विकास अधिकारी हनुमानराम चौधरी, मतोड़ा थानाधिकारी नेमाराम इनानिया की अगुवाई में प्रशासन व पीड़ितों के मध्य लंबी वार्ता के बाद राजकीय या स्वयं के स्तर पर पुनर्वास होने तक कार्यवाही रोकने की मांग पर सहमति बनाते हुए पीड़ितों को एक माह में पुनर्वास की व्यवस्था करने की चेतावनी देकर कार्यवाही को स्थगित किया गया है।

एसडीएम शर्मा ने उच्च न्यायालय के निर्णय की पालना में सख्त लहजे में जल्द व्यवस्था कर गोचर -ओरण भूमि को तय समय मे खाली करने के निर्देश दिए। दीपावली के त्योहार ,कोविड 19 एडवाइजरी व सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए एकबारगी कार्यवाही को स्थगित किया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि तय समयावधि में जल्द अतिक्रमित भूमि को खाली नहीं किया गया तो प्रशासन को मजबूरन मकान हटाने पड़ेंगे। इस मौके पर भू अभिलेख निरीक्षक तिलोकाराम जाखड़, पटवारी सुभाष गोदारा, तखतसिंह, बापिणी खुर्द सरपंच बाबुसिंह, नाथूसिंह, राधेश्याम शर्मा सहित कई ग्रामीण भी मौजूद रहे।

