अवैध निर्माण और अतिक्रमण:एकीकृत नगर निगम के 65 वार्डाें के दाे टुकड़े, दाेनाें की कमान आईएएस के हाथ, फिर भी धड़ल्ले से अवैध निर्माण

जोधपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुक्त, उपायुक्त और सिविल विंग की मॉनिटरिंग पर उठ रहे सवाल, सफाई व अतिक्रमण विंग पर भी संदेह
  • हाईकाेर्ट के आदेश पर निगम हर बार फुटपाथ-बरामदे खाली करवाता है, कुछ दिन बाद फिर खड़े हाे जाते हैं अवराेधक

राज्य सरकार द्वारा नगर निगम के 65 वार्डाें काे आधे-आधे वार्डाें में बांटकर उत्तर व दक्षिण निगम में बांटने और दाेनाें की कमान आईएएस अफसर को देने के बावजूद शहर में अवैध निर्माण व अतिक्रमण राेकने के लिए काेई पुख्ता सिस्टम नहीं बन पाया है। ऐसे में यहां धड़ल्ले से अवैध निर्माण जारी हैं।

पिछले एक साल में शहर, सरदारपुरा व सूरसागर जाेन में खुद निगम की ओर से करवाए सर्वे में 150 से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण हाेने का खुलासा हुआ था, लेकिन इसके चार माह बीतने के बावजूद निगम इसे राेकने के लिए काेई पुख्ता सिस्टम नहीं बना पाया है। हाल में हाईकाेर्ट की खंडपीठ ने एक अवमानना याचिका की सुनवाई के दाैरान फुटपाथ पर मंदिर निर्माण पर आयुक्त (उत्तर-दक्षिण) काे कड़ी फटकार लगाई ताे निगम फुटपाथ पर जमे अस्थाई अवराेधकाें काे हटाने में जुट गया, लेकिन बड़ा सवाल यही है कि निगम प्रशासन हाईकाेर्ट के आदेश के बाद हर बार फुटपाथ व बरामदाें काे खाली करवाता है, लेकिन कुछ दिनाें बाद फुटपाथ पर अस्थाई अवराेधक खड़े हाे जाते हैं ताे राहगीराें के लिए खाली छाेड़े बरामदाें में व्यापारी सामान सजा देते हैं। ऐसे में हर बार निगम इन पर फाेरी कार्रवाई कर इतिश्री कर देता है।

निगम में लंबी फाैज, पर माॅनिटरिंग पुख्ता नहीं हाेने से ऐसे हालात
लाॅकडाउन अवधि में अवैध निर्माण का मामला सामने आने के बावजूद निगम अफसर इसको लेकर गंभीर नहीं हैं। निगम के पास सभी वार्डाें में प्रभारी और मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षक, हर जाेन में अतिक्रमण निराेधक दस्ता, सभी वार्डाें के लिए जेईएन, एईएन व एक्सईएन के अलावा हर जाेन में अलग-अलग उपायुक्त हाेने के बावजूद माॅनिटरिंग व्यवस्था पुख्ता नहीं हाेने से हालात दिनाेदिन बदतर हाेते जा रहे हैं।

अवैध निर्माण, फुटपाथ पर अवराेधक व पाेल काे हटा नहीं पाने पर हाईकाेर्ट की बार-बार फटकार व नाराजगी जताने के चलते आयुक्त, उपायुक्त व सिविल विंग की मॉनिटरिंग पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं तो सफाई व अतिक्रमण विंग पर भी मिलीभगत के आराेप लग रहे हैं। हालांकि इस मसले पर निगम अफसरों ने कहा कि दोनों निगम के बंटवारे के कारण कुछ शिथिलता आई है, लेकिन अब इस पर तेजी से अंकुश लगाएंगे।

इधर, बुधवार को भी निगम के अतिक्रमण निराेधक दस्ते ने कार्रवाई जारी रखते हुए बाेम्बे माेटर्स तिराहा, आखलिया तिराहा, खेड़ापति बालाजी मंदिर, चाैपासनी राेड, प्रथम पुलिया के दाेनाें ओर दुकानाें के बाहर रखा एक गाड़ी सामान (टेबलें, हाेर्डिंग्स बाेर्ड, फ्लेक्स सहित अन्य सामान) जब्त किया। वहीं, एक अन्य टीम ने मंगलवार को भी घंटाघर से नई सड़क तक, भगत कोठी से पाली रोड और झालामंड से भास्कर चाैराहा हाेते हुए रेलवे स्टेशन तक फुटपाथ पर रखा व्यापारियाें का सामान हटाया और कुछ जगह पर जब्त भी किया।

दाेषी कर्मचारियाें व अफसराें पर कब हाेगी कार्रवाई?
सवाल यह है कि निगम शहर में बन रही अवैध व नक्शे के विपरीत बनी इमारताें काे तो सीज कर देता है, लेकिन कुछ महीनाें बाद इन्हें शपथ पत्र के आधार पर सीज मुक्त भी कर देता है। सीज मुक्त करने के पहले यह तय नहीं हाेता है कि बिना पार्किंग बनाई इमारत में पार्किंग बहाल हाे गई है या नहीं? नक्शे के विपरीत इमारत में नक्शे के अनुरूप आमूलचूल परिवर्तन किया गया है या नहीं? नक्शा पारित हाेने के बाद निर्माण शुरू हाेने के पहले माैके पर जाकर सिविल विंग ने भाैतिक जांच की या नहीं? साथ ही इन अवैध इमारताें व अतिक्रमण के लिए दोषी व्यक्तियों की जांच करवाने की पहल नहीं कर पा रहा है, जिसके कारण अतिक्रमण व अवैध निर्माण पर प्रभावी अंकुश नहीं लग पा रहा है।

इधर, हाईकाेर्ट की नाराजगी के बाद फुटपाथ से सामान हटाना जारी
निगम उत्तर के आयुक्त राेहिताश्वसिंह ताेमर व निगम दक्षिण आयुक्त अमित यादव ने हाईकाेर्ट की नाराजगी के बाद शहर, सरदारपुरा व सूरसागर जाेन के अतिक्रमण निराेधक दस्ते के साथ ही सफाई निरीक्षकाें काे भी अवैध निर्माण की सूची बनाने और फुटपाथ व बरामदाें काे राहगीराें के लिए खाली करवाने के सख्त आदेश दिए हैं। दाे दिन में निगम 4 से 5 गाड़ी सामान जब्त कर चुका है। प्रभावी सिस्टम काे लेकर भी विचार-विमर्श किया जा रहा है ताकि आगे से इस तरह की अनदेखी ना हाे।

