पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहीं ले रहे सबक:तिंवरी-जोधपुर को जोड़ने वाली सड़क स्वीकृति के 2 साल बाद भी नहीं बनी

तिंवरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तिंवरी के बाहर दो किमी तक बुरी हाल में रोड, आए दिन हो रहे हादसे

कस्बे को जोधपुर से जोड़ने वाली मुख्य सड़क मथानिया चौराहे से शांतिनगर तक क्षतिग्रस्त होने से जगह-जगह गड्ढे बने हुए हैं। सड़क के निकले कंकर-पत्थर वाहन चालकों सहित राहगीरों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गए हैं। वहीं वाहनों के पीछे उड़ती धूल व मिट्टी के गुबार के चलते लोगों के लिए सांस लेना भी मुश्किल हो जाता है।

इससे आसपास चलने वाले लोगों को खासी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि करीब 8 साल पहले तिंवरी- जोधपुर सड़क मार्ग का नवीनीकरण हुआ था।उस समय कस्बे से शांतिनगर तक 2 किलोमीटर सड़क का नवीनीकरण नही किया गया।
30 से ज्यादा बसें निकलती है यहां
सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वर्ष 2018-19 में इस सड़क के निर्माण की स्वीकृति तो मिल गई थी लेकिन कार्य शुरू होने से पहले ही राज्य सरकार के आदेशों के चलते जो सड़क निर्माण कार्य शुरू नही हुए उन पर रोक लग गई।

इस सड़क का निर्माण नहीं होने से लोगों को आवागमन में भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं होने पर राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल पर भी शिकायत दर्ज करा दी थी। बार बार अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों को भी समस्या से अवगत करा दिया।

कस्बे सहित दो दर्जन से अधिक गांवों को जिला मुख्यालय से जोड़ने वाले इस सड़क मार्ग से रोजाना 30 से अधिक बसों के अलावा सैकड़ों निजी वाहन चलते हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिशाषी अभियंता ओमप्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि कार्य शुरू होने से पहले ही पूरे राज्य में ऐसे कामों पर रोक लग गई थी। अब काम शुरू हो गए हैं। इस सड़क को प्राथमिकता के साथ शीघ्र बनवाया जाएगा। जिसे ठेका दिया गया है, उससे बात चल रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें