चोरी:सरकारी अस्पताल में चोरी, सर्जरी के सामान के साथ एलईडी चुरा ले गए

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मोहनपुरा पुलिया स्थित राजकीय नवीन उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल से फर्नीचर चाेरी

सूरसागर थाना इलाके के सुखराम नगर में एक सरकारी चिकित्सालय में चोरों ने 1 नंवबर की देर रात सेंध लगाकर सर्जरी के सामान के साथ वेटिंग हॉल में लगा 32 इंच का एलईडी भी चुरा लिया। अस्पताल के प्रभारी की ओर से रिपोर्ट दी गई। सूरसागर पुलिस ने बताया कि राजकीय सेठ सूरजमल चिकित्सालय के चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. अमरीन खान ने रिपोर्ट दी।

उनके अनुसार अस्पताल में 1 नवंबर की देर रात चोरों ने सेेंध लगाई। चोरों ने अस्पताल के वेटिंग हॉल में लगा 32 इंच का एलईडी, होम्योपैथी कमरे में लगे पर्दे, टीकाकरण कमरे की अलमारी तोड़ने के साथ टीकाकरण सामग्री, कंप्यूटर गैलरी में घुसकर कमरे का ताला तोड़ने के बाद 3 कंप्यूटर सेट, सीपीयू, 1 प्रिंटर, दो की-बोर्ड, डोंगल, टेंपरेचर मापी, पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर व सर्जरी से संबंधित सामग्री चुरा ली। पुलिस अब मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

वहीं दूसरी ओर उदयमंदिर पुलिस ने बताया कि हज हाउस स्टेडियम शॉपिंग सेंटर के नजदीक रहने वाली रेहाना बानो ने रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि वह मोहनपुरा पुलिया स्थित राजकीय नवीन उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में प्रधानाचार्य के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। शनिवार की देर रात फर्नीचर व अन्य सामान चोरी हो गया। रविवार को स्कूल का अवकाश था। सोमवार को सुबह स्कूल पहुंचे तो चोरी का पता लगा।

