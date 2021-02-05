पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काला हिरण शिकार प्रकरण:सलमान को हाईकोर्ट से मिली राहत, अब कल नहीं आना पड़ेगा जोधपुर, कोर्ट में वर्चुअली देंगे उपस्थिति

जोधपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जोधपुर कोर्ट में पेश होने जाते सलमान खान(फाइल फोटो)। - Dainik Bhaskar
जोधपुर कोर्ट में पेश होने जाते सलमान खान(फाइल फोटो)।
  • धारा 437 ए की संवैधानिकता पर सलमान की याचिका खारिज

फिल्म अभिनेता सलमान खान को आज हाईकोर्ट से बड़ी राहत मिल गई। हाईकोर्ट ने उन्हें सेशन कोर्ट में वर्चुअली उपस्थिति होने की अनुमति प्रदान कर दी। वे अब वर्चुअली उपस्थित होने के साथ अपने बेल बांड भर सकेंगे। ऐसे में उन्हें कल जोधपुर नहीं आना पड़ेगा। वहीं कोर्ट में उपस्थित रहने की शर्त को असंवैधानिक घोषित करने की सलमान की मांग को हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया।

काला हिरण शिकार प्रकरण में ट्रायल कोर्ट ने सलमान को दोषी करार दिया था। इस सजा के खिलाफ सलमान की अपील पर चल रही सुनवाई में वह कोर्ट में लगातार 17 बार हाजरी माफी ले चुके है। सलमान को 6 फरवरी को सेशन कोर्ट में हाजरी देनी थी। इस बीच सलमान ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर वर्चुअली उपस्थिति देने की छूट मांगी। हाईकोर्ट में आज मुख्य न्यायाधीश इंद्रजीत महांति व न्यायाधीश दिनेश मेहता की खंडपीठ ने दोनों पक्ष सुने। खंडपीठ ने वर्तमान प्रोटोकाल और सलमान के यहां आने पर उसकी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर होने वाली दिक्कतों को लेकर सहमति जताई। इसके बाद खंडपीठ ने सलमान को वर्चुअली कोर्ट में उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने के साथ ही बेल बांड भरने की अनुमति प्रदान कर दी। इस तरह अब कल सलमान खान जोधपुर नहीं आएंगे। वहीं खंडपीठ ने सलमान से कहा कि मामले की सुनवाई निर्णय के दौरान उन्हें कोर्ट में उपस्थित रहना होगा।

वहीं खंडपीठ ने सलमान की तरफ से बार-बार कोर्ट में उपस्थिति देने से बचने के लिए धारा 437 ए की वैधता पर ही सवालिया निशान लगाया। लेकिन हाईकोर्ट ने सलमान का पक्ष सही नहीं माना और इसे खारिज कर दिया।

लगातार हाजरी माफी

अप्रेल 2018 में सलमान खान ने ट्रायल कोर्ट से मिली सजा को जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश की अदालत में चुनौती दी थी। इसके बाद वे एक बार कोर्ट में पेश हुए। ढाई साल की इस अवधि में इसके अलावा प्रत्येक पेशी पर वे किसी न किसी कारण से हाजरी माफी लेते रहे। करीब सोलह बार वे हाजरी माफी का लाभ ले चुके है। कोरोना काल में उनकी पहली पेशी 18 अप्रेल को, दूसरी 4 जून को, तीसरी पेशी 16 जुलाई को, चौथी 14 व पांचवी 28 सितम्बर को तथा छठी पेशी आज 1 दिसम्बर को और आज एक बार फिर 16 जनवरी को सलमान की तरफ से कोरोना के नाम पर हाजरी माफी मांगी गई। कोर्ट ने भी कोरोना काल को ध्यान में रखते हुए हर बार सलमान को हाजरी माफी प्रदान की।

इन मामलों की होनी थी सुनवाई

काला हिरण शिकार प्रकरण में ट्रायल कोर्ट ने 5 अप्रेल 2018 को सलमान खान को दोषी करार देते हुए पांच साल की सजा सुनाई थी। इस मामले में सह आरोपी फिल्म अभिनेता सैफ अली खान, अभिनेत्री नीलम, तब्बू व सोनाली बेन्द्रे को संदेह का लाभ देते हुए बरी कर दिया था। सलमान खान को उस समय गिरफ्तार कर जोधपुर जेल भेजा गया था। तीन दिन बाद वे कोर्ट से मिली जमानत के आधार पर रिहा हुए थे। सलमान खान ने उन्हें सुनाई गई पांच साल की सजा को चुनौती दे रखी है। वहीं आर्म्स एक्ट के मामले में कोर्ट ने सलमान को बरी कर दिया था। राज्य सरकार ने कोर्ट के इस निर्णय को चुनौती दे रखी है।

यह है मामला

जोधपुर पुलिस ने सलमान खान व अन्य के खिलाफ दो अक्टूबर 1998 को हिरण शिकार का मामला दर्ज किया। सलमान के खिलाफ हिरण शिकार का मामला विश्नोई समुदाय की तरफ से दर्ज कराया गया था। सलमान खान के खिलाफ तीन अलग-अलग स्थान पर हिरण शिकार व अवधि पार लाइसेंस के हथियार रखने के मामले दर्ज किए गए। इस मामले में सलमान खान को बारह अक्टूबर 1998 को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पांच दिन बाद वे जमानत पर रिहा हुए।

भवाद में हिरण शिकार के एक मामले में 17 फरवरी 2006 को मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ने सलमान को दोषी करार देते हुए एक साल की सजा सुनाई। घोड़ा फार्म हाउस क्षेत्र में शिकार मामले में दस अप्रेल 2006 को कोर्ट ने सलमान को दोषी मानते हुए पांच साल की सजा व पच्चीस हजार का जुर्माना लगाया। सलमान ने इन दोनों सजा के खिलाफ चुनौती दे रखी है। जबकि काला हिरण शिकार प्रकरण में सलमान को पांच साल की सजा सुनाई गई। वहीं आर्म्स एक्ट के मामले में उन्हें बरी कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड247-2 (82.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें